Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. If you were a pro athlete, would you return to play or opt out due to coronavirus?

Jeff Welsch: Depends on the depth of safety precautions taken, but the idea of a steady diet of airports, hotels, restaurants and close interactions with other athletes would give me pause regardless.

Mike Scherting: Even under the best of conditions (whatever those are at this time) I'd be very hesitant.

Victor Flores: It's so context dependent. Do I have underlying health issues? What's my family situation? How good is my team? Will my job be secure if I opt out? I'd at least be hesitant to play.

Lindsay Rossmiller: Agreed Victor. There's a bunch of factors that are almost impossible to consider without being in that situation.

Greg Rachac: If I felt like the plan was good enough I think I'd play. Guess we'll find out soon if the plans are good enough.

2. There's talk of the college football season being pushed back to the spring. Should it be?

Jeff Welsch: Without a doubt. Though I have my doubts whether this country has the stamina or willpower, we need these next five months to knock down the virus the way Europe and Asia have.