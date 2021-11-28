Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. What did you think about the playoff seeding for the UM and MSU football teams?
John Letasky: It looked about right, despite Eastern Washington's sentiments. It will be interesting to see how it plays out for both the Cats and the Griz.
Jake Iverson: It's not good for UM's title chances, but a potential December night game against Eastern Washington on a normal colored field at Washington-Grizzly sounds like a classic.
Bill Bighaus: No question, Montana's side of the bracket has no shortage of teeth. Meantime, Montana State might have caught a break with Tennessee-Martin knocking off a Bobby Petrino-coached Missouri State team on Saturday.
Victor Flores: The Griz would probably have to go through No. 4-ranked Eastern Washington, No. 2 James Madison and No. 3 North Dakota State (in that order) to reach the title game. Brutal draw.
Greg Rachac: Victor's right. Very tough draw for the Griz despite a Power Five victory (Washington) and closing on a five-game winning streak. But ... beat the best to be the best.
2. Will this finally be the year for Gonzaga men's basketball?
John Letasky: It seems eventually the Zags will break through, kind of like the Cavs and Red Sox. I wouldn't mind it to be this year with the local interest.
Jake Iverson: Will this finally be the year Charlie Brown kicks the football?
Bill Bighaus: Last year's Gonzaga team was great, but word on the streets (in Washington state) is that this team is a notch or two above that.
Victor Flores: After last year, it's hard to believe it will ever be.
Greg Rachac: Maybe? The Zags should be a Final Four team again, but once you get to that point it's all up in the air.
3. Are you interested in the new movie on "King Richard" and the Williams sisters?
John Letasky: Not really. It sounds like it's a good show, but I'm just not into big Hollywood productions these days.
Jake Iverson: Been a while since we've had a great Will Smith movie, or a great sports movie. But I'll check it out, if only to check off the Best Actor nominees list in my Oscar pool.
Bill Bighaus: Sports movies have a tendency to bore me. I would rather watch something like the new Ghostbusters movie, which I did and thoroughly enjoyed.
Victor Flores: A decent amount, especially since it's received good reviews.
Greg Rachac: Yes. Sounds like Will Smith may well win an Oscar.
4. Is there a more grueling stretch in pro sports than the National Finals Rodeo?
John Letasky: The difficulty level is right up there; every night for 10 consecutive days under all the bright lights one has to attempt to be at their best.
Jake Iverson: There are tough spots for all sports, but rodeo is the only one I can think of that involves an animal literally trying to kill you.
Bill Bighaus: I contend that a run to a Super Bowl championship is pretty rough.
Victor Flores: That stretch is second only to the PGA Tour's January through February schedule: Hawaii to San Diego to Pebble Beach to Florida.
Greg Rachac: Stanley Cup playoffs. Enough said.
5. Are you still eating Thanksgiving leftovers?
John Letasky: Yes, and next is my sister's world-famous turkey soup. A+ job on the meal, Mom.
Jake Iverson: Yes, and I'll keep it up for as long as possible. The leftover Thanksgiving sandwich is a work of art.
Bill Bighaus: I was as of late Friday night.
Victor Flores: Pumpkin pie is the only Thanksgiving food I really crave more than once a year, unless you include mac and cheese, biscuits and corn pudding.
Greg Rachac: Was blessed enough to be invited to dinner. Declined an offer to take leftovers with me. Wasn't easy.