Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

2. Will this finally be the year for Gonzaga men's basketball?

John Letasky: It seems eventually the Zags will break through, kind of like the Cavs and Red Sox. I wouldn't mind it to be this year with the local interest.

Jake Iverson: Will this finally be the year Charlie Brown kicks the football?

Bill Bighaus: Last year's Gonzaga team was great, but word on the streets (in Washington state) is that this team is a notch or two above that.

Victor Flores: After last year, it's hard to believe it will ever be.

Greg Rachac: Maybe? The Zags should be a Final Four team again, but once you get to that point it's all up in the air.

3. Are you interested in the new movie on "King Richard" and the Williams sisters?

John Letasky: Not really. It sounds like it's a good show, but I'm just not into big Hollywood productions these days.

Jake Iverson: Been a while since we've had a great Will Smith movie, or a great sports movie. But I'll check it out, if only to check off the Best Actor nominees list in my Oscar pool.