Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. Is there a professional sports season schedule that compares to that of rodeo?

John Letasky: No. The sport of rodeo is truly a year-round, ironman adventure.

Briar Napier: There can't be, right? I have so much respect for the grind of a cowboy/cowgirl. Lots of thankless hours.

Bill Bighaus: It seems like NASCAR never takes a break. It's physically demanding and dangerous, too.

Victor Flores: No sport has the mixture of travel and physicality required to be a pro rodeo athlete.

Mike Scherting: Nope. Cowboys and cowgirls go from huge cities to tiny towns, driving themselves most times, all in search of prize money. Imagine the Mariners playing in Seattle one night and a few nights later they're in Plains.

2. When the postseason began, did you think Philadelphia and San Diego would be playing in the NLCS?

John Letasky: No. Like many, I'd figured it would be the Dodgers and Braves in there and possibly the Mets.

Briar Napier: It's October! Of course not!

Bill Bighaus: No. I expected the Dodgers to be in the mix for sure.

Victor Flores: I thought they had a lower chance than the Dodgers and Braves, who were on byes while the Phillies and Padres played three-game road wild-card series. But no result in playoff baseball is surprising.

Mike Scherting: I didn't think it was likely, nor did I think it was impossible. The larger the field in a postseason tournament, the more random it becomes.

3. In the playoffs, is Aaron Boone also managing for his job as skipper of the Yankees?

John Letasky: Quite possibly. Not that an early exit would be all Boone's fault. Some might be looking at Cashman this time, too.

Briar Napier: If he is, file it under Example Infinity of big-market pro teams expecting every coach to be the next reincarnation of Connie Mack.

Bill Bighaus: Given the way the Yankees handle things, I'd say the answer is yes.

Victor Flores: I won't pretend to know how the Yankees' higher-ups feel about Boone. But his job should not depend solely on the World Series. You might as well make him play game of roulette at that point.

Mike Scherting: The Yankees are a flawed team made even more so by key injuries. As above, in the postseason, anything can happen. So getting there is the thing, and Boone got the Yankees there.

4. Any takeaways from the Frontier Conference virtual basketball media days this past week?

John Letasky: Looking forward to Frontier hoops. Locally, it seems like the Rocky men are on the rise and the women should be solid once again.

Briar Napier: I covered the women's portion — the league is loaded. Four of the six schools made the NAIA postseason last year, with Rocky Mountain College making the quarterfinals. Every game is going to be a battle.

Bill Bighaus: Not really. There is still a lot of Frontier football to be played.

Victor Flores: It's hard for me to get into any sort of basketball head space when baseball is still going on, and basketball might be my favorite sport.

Mike Scherting: Just the usual. A tough conference, waiting to spring a surprise or two.

5. Do you have a pink shirt to wear for breast cancer awareness sports events?

John Letasky: Not a dominantly pink one, and that was evident when looking through my closet when I covered the NILE rodeo.

Briar Napier: I do not, but probably should. Pink is a more versatile color than people give it credit for (also, breast cancer awareness.)

Bill Bighaus: No. Can I borrow one?

Victor Flores: I have a button down that would work, although it might be more salmon than pink.

Mike Scherting: I've got a few, though I might have (cough, cough) outgrown one or two.