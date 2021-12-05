Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. Does Montana have a shot to make a deep run in the FCS playoffs?
John Letasky: Definitely. After the victory over EWU, Montana has momentum. The Griz have a fearsome defense, and offensively they have some weapons.
Mike Scherting: Anything can happen in the wild FCS playoffs. (Maybe the FBS should take a hint. A five-round playoff is much more unpredictable than just semis and a championship round.)
Lindsay Rossmiller: As wild as this season has been, anyone could make a run by peaking at the right time.
Bill Bighaus: After Montana manhandled my alma mater, Eastern Washington, on Friday night, no reason to think the Grizzlies can't go all the way.
Greg Rachac: If you're in the quarterfinals you're already in pretty exclusive company. Imagine that: Defense and special teams win games.
2. Thoughts on Montana State QB Matthew McKay entering the transfer portal before the end of the season?
John Letasky: It's a bad look all around. But, it really wasn't a good move on McKay's part. I imagine McKay's teammates weren't very happy with the move, regardless of whether he started or not.
Mike Scherting: Yeah, definitely not a fan of the move. But if we're going to rip a kid for doing it at this time, we should also be ripping the coaches, eh, Lincoln Riley and Brian Kelly. Let's be consistent in our hot takes is all I ask.
Lindsay Rossmiller: (Insert mind-blown emoji here)
Bill Bighaus: I found the news hard to believe.
Greg Rachac: Players decide to transfer all the time, and I'm cool with that. But two days before a playoff game? Yeesh.
3. Did Class AA make the right call in starting its winter sports practices and events later than the other classes?
John Letasky: After learning of the reasoning of the move, I'm fine with the decision.
Mike Scherting: I'm all for giving the high school athletes as many physical and mental breaks as we can give them.
Lindsay Rossmiller: I've wondered if it's not partially as a result of 2020 where winter sports really didn't start until January. People have seen what it's like to actually get a bit of a break between.
Bill Bighaus: With the state football playoffs and Thanksgiving holiday, the delay makes sense to me.
Greg Rachac: But wait ... if kids aren't in the layup line the minute the fall season ends how will they ever get better?!
4. Will it be a short or long work stoppage in baseball?
John Letasky: Just from the perspective of everything else seemingly going on right now, there is the potential for this to drag out.
Mike Scherting: It's going to be a long one, I fear.
Lindsay Rossmiller: Until they really have an incentive to get a deal done, I think both sides are content to try to make the other blink first.
Bill Bighaus: There is simply too much money on the line for the owners and players. This will be settled very quickly.
Greg Rachac: I'd be surprised if regular-season games were lost. It won't go that far ... he says.
5. Is there a Christmas special you watch every year, whether it's a live performance or on TV?
John Letasky: Christmas choirs are cheerful and fun to listen to and Christmas plays at church are always festive. But, December nights also make for a good occasion to take in a Christmas movie.
Mike Scherting: Our 9-year-old is a huge fan of "The Nightmare Before Christmas." We're uncertain if that's a Halloween or a Christmas movie, though, so we watch it during both holidays.
Lindsay Rossmiller: It's a Christmas movie rather than a special, but "White Christmas" is always on my list.
Bill Bighaus: No, but I would watch Home Alone or Elf again if I stumbled upon them while channel surfing.
Greg Rachac: Just the typical late-season Broncos meltdown. It's become an annual tradition.