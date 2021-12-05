Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

Lindsay Rossmiller: I've wondered if it's not partially as a result of 2020 where winter sports really didn't start until January. People have seen what it's like to actually get a bit of a break between.

Bill Bighaus: With the state football playoffs and Thanksgiving holiday, the delay makes sense to me.

Greg Rachac: But wait ... if kids aren't in the layup line the minute the fall season ends how will they ever get better?!

4. Will it be a short or long work stoppage in baseball?

John Letasky: Just from the perspective of everything else seemingly going on right now, there is the potential for this to drag out.

Mike Scherting: It's going to be a long one, I fear.

Lindsay Rossmiller: Until they really have an incentive to get a deal done, I think both sides are content to try to make the other blink first.

Bill Bighaus: There is simply too much money on the line for the owners and players. This will be settled very quickly.