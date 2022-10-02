Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. Does there seem to be more quarterback injuries in football?

John Letasky: I haven't looked at any recent studies, but it seems to be trending that way. On a side note, if I'm Montana State I may look at somehow altering the play style for the long haul.

Jake Iverson: Everyone needing to be a mobile threat now has increased likelihood of injury. But in the recent, horrifying case of Tua Tagovailoa, that's blatant malpractice by the Dolphins. Emphasizing wins over bodies.

Bill Bighaus: It's all those injury protocols these days. I am from an era when quarterbacks like Bart Starr, Len Dawson and John Brodie always seemed to pop up after a big hit and keep playing.

Briar Napier: It's always been the nature of the position, holding the ball on every play and all, but it appears more prevalent in the NFL's recent "dual threat" explosion.

Mike Scherting: Quarterbacks and injuries go hand-in-hand. Having a quality backup seems more important than ever these days, and not many teams seem to want to invest in that roster spot.

2. Would you have guessed that team roper Clay Tryan has qualified for his 20th National Finals Rodeo?

John Letasky: It isn't surprising given that Clay Tryan has been one of the central rodeo figures during my time at The Gazette.

Jake Iverson: I can't believe team ropers can keep all their fingers for that long.

Bill Bighaus: I would have guessed higher. It seems like he's been an automatic entry at the NFR for the past 30 years.

Briar Napier: Clay has nearly qualified for as many NFRs as years I've been alive (I'm 23). So that's a bit hard to wrap my head around.

Mike Scherting: I wonder how many times he's thrown a rope in his career?

3. Is the Frontier Conference shifting to a single-site postseason basketball tourney a good idea?

John Letasky: I do like the idea of a true tournament in basketball.

Jake Iverson: For convenience sake, probably. But I always prefer playing in a school's gym, with fans who care about what happens.

Bill Bighaus: Great idea. I remember when Butte hosted the event at the Maroon Activity Center years ago. I thought it was great site and a successful tournament.

Briar Napier: You bet. I always cringe when I see Division I mid-major leagues play their tourneys at school sites. A one-location event increases legitimacy.

Mike Scherting: The drama seems to build more in a single-site tourney, but I also appreciate that having home sites puts a premium on the regular season. So, it's a mixed bag to me.

4. How impressive is the state-record career goals mark of Laurel's Mya Maack?

John Letasky: It is pretty impressive. But, records are made to be broken and who knows what young girls Maack has inspired that will aim to top it.

Jake Iverson: Not only did she break it, she got there with four goals in one game. An absolute machine.

Bill Bighaus: Her relentless pursuit of that record was truly remarkable. Can't wait to see what kind of numbers she puts up at Rocky Mountain College.

Briar Napier: Considering my lone club soccer appearance at goalie had me conceding five goals in one half, yeah, it takes some historic talent to reach Maack's heights.

Mike Scherting: If not for a COVID-shortened 2020 season, Maack might have truly put the record out of reach. It might be anyway.

5. What's a movie that when you stumble across it, you always have to stop and watch?

John Letasky: The Rocky movies and with all the old Star Wars shows being on cable lately it seems I've been watching those.

Jake Iverson: I can't imagine seeing a scene from "Goodfellas" and not wanting to stick around for the whole thing.

Bill Bighaus: Alfred Hitchcock's thriller "The Birds."

Briar Napier: Do documentaries count? Because many ESPN "30 for 30" flicks would fall on this list.

Mike Scherting: "The Breakfast Club," makes me stop and watch every time.