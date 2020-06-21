Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

Mario Small: By looking at his resume alone, Kollar will definitely will be honored sooner if not later. From the looks of the Bobcats web link, Kollar is the highest draft selection MSU has ever produced.

Bill Bighaus: I hope so. The All-American defensive end is a Bobcat legend, but the ballot, as usual, is awfully crowded.

Greg Rachac: He's so well-respected that I think it will eventually happen. He deserves it.

3. Would you go to a family movie night, kickball game, or trivia night if it were held at Dehler Park?

John Letasky: Probably not, but some people might. Kickball would be cool for the kids and I'd have loved that in grade school. I'm waiting for the Legion teams, and hopefully the Mustangs. The country needs baseball to return.

Jeff Welsch: I'm liking the idea of a movie night. Montana themed: A River Runs Through It, Rancho Deluxe and Legends of the Fall, for starters.

Mario Small: No. If they had carnival games, dunking booths, side shows ... maybe. I would rather see concerts make a venue of the place.

Bill Bighaus: I would if a Stang Burger was involved.