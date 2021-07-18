Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. In which Big Sky State Games event would you win a medal?

John Letasky: I don't believe there are medals in the Soaked Run, but even at my age I think that would be fun to try.

Victor Flores: Golf is the sport I'm best at, but I'd have to play well above my average to medal in it. A hot game of cornhole might be my best bet.

Bill Bighaus: I like my chances in billiards.

Mario Small: I was once a basketball die-hard. At the end of my time with Hamman Law we reigned supreme as six-time gold medalists. Representing your local Billings Family YMCA. Legendary.

Greg Rachac: E-Sports. They got E-Sports?

2. Suns vs. Bucks: Which franchise deserves to win the NBA championship more?

John Letasky: Lets go Suns! I remember how exciting it was when Charles Barkley led the Suns to the Finals all those years ago. It would be nice to see the Suns win a title.

Victor Flores: The Suns have been slightly better all season, and Chris Paul has been a deserving champion his whole career. Also, Suns coach Monty Williams deserves nothing but good results the rest of his life.