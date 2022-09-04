Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. What do you suppose caused the hiccups in Marcus Welnel officially being awarded with the Griz legacy jersey?

John Letasky: I'm not sure, but I do think the reason will emerge at some point this season.

Jeff Welsch: After meeting with Deep Throat in the Central Park Garage, I'm told Welnel was about to enter the transfer portal and become a Bobcat.

Bill Bighaus: I really don't know. For some reason, the full story is being kept under wraps by the Griz. Something happened, but we are being kept in the dark.

Victor Flores: I've heard some believable rumors, but I'd rather not spread them unless/until I hear something more substantial.

Mike Scherting: I have no idea but it seemed to be an unneeded distraction. And if it was needed, perhaps a little more transparency?

2. Did the Broncos make the right move in giving Russell Wilson a five-year, $245M extension?

John Letasky: If Wilson can help the Broncos reach elite status again, then yes. It's a waiting game and probably worth the risk.

Jeff Welsch: Given the steady stream of mediocrity since Peyton Manning in that position, it's probably a bargain.

Bill Bighaus: No. The up-and-down nature of Wilson's play is going to drive Bronco fans batty. He drove me crazy as a fan of the Seahawks.

Victor Flores: $165 million guaranteed is more than I'd feel comfortable giving a 33-year-old coming off one of the least productive and least healthy seasons of his career.

Mike Scherting: Not sure I'd have given him that much money for that length of time. But I'm guessing if he wins one Super Bowl, Broncos fans will say it's worth it.

3. Which is more appealing, watching college football on Saturday or NFL football on Sunday?

John Letasky: I used to dedicate much of my Sundays to the NFL, but now I'm more of a college guy.

Jeff Welsch: Well, I don't ever watch the NFL so I suppose that answers that.

Bill Bighaus: My favorite is college football, especially the Frontier Conference. Nothing beats Rocky vs. Tech or Carroll.

Victor Flores: NFL Sundays. I really enjoy college football but have rarely gotten fall Saturdays off in my career, and the pros are more skilled.

Mike Scherting: I've been drifting more and more in recent years to watching the Premier League on Saturdays and Sundays. Only problem is I have to get up so dang early.

4. Are the Dodgers the favorite to win the World Series?

John Letasky: At this point, yes. As always, I was hoping for the Yankees vs. Dodgers this year but New York doesn't look like it will make it.

Jeff Welsch: Sure, but the four best teams in MLB are in the National League, so it'll be a minefield to get to whatever AL breather (Yankees/Astros) lands in the Series.

Bill Bighaus: No. I am going with the Seattle Mariners.

Victor Flores: Yes, but a favorite in baseball means almost nothing. MLB playoffs are too random to feel confident about one team winning it all.

Mike Scherting: Baseball's postseason is becoming more and more unpredictable, which is both good and bad. I'll repeat my mantra: American pro sports are good at crowning the hottest team, not necessarily the best.

5. Do you put away your barbecue after Labor Day?

John Letasky: No, it will stay out all winter and there are days I'll definitely be grilling a steak, brat or burger.

Jeff Welsch: The BBQ stays out all year. You're not a true Montanan until you've cooked some steaks or chicken outdoors at 20 below.

Bill Bighaus: I do not own a BBQ.

Victor Flores: I've rarely owned a barbecue and have a gas grill for the first time in my life, so I'm motivated to use it until the weather gets too cold.

Mike Scherting: I tried to be a master griller, but it's just not my thing. I'll take a pan-fried steak or burger every time.