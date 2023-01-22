Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. Huntley Project volleyball coach Iona Stookey was recently honored as a national coach of the year. Are there any other deserving prep coaches?

John Letasky: Kudos to Stookey and Kalispell Glacier tennis coach Josh Munro, who was also honored. I can't argue with either Guy Melby or Cindy Farmer, but Jeff Thompson would be another good choice.

Lindsay Rossmiller: I'm with Mike on this one. I think the best coaches are more than just their wins and losses.

Bill Bighaus: I think there are plenty of worthwhile candidates out there. Sidney wrestling coach Guy Melby immediately came to mind.

Briar Napier: Cindy Farmer at Hardin for her decorated resume coaching the Bulldogs' cross country and girls basketball teams.

Mike Scherting: Several, and for reasons that go beyond wins and losses. All coaches who hang in there and do this for an extended length of time deserve recognition.

2. How neat of a story would it be to see saddle bronc rider Jesse Kruse back at the NFR?

John Letasky: I don't want to say a "storybook ending" because who knows where the ending is, but for Kruse to win the Montana Circuit Finals was impressive.

Lindsay Rossmiller: The number of things coming together that it takes to even make a run to the NFR is pretty crazy when you compare it to other sports. To go back? Even more.

Bill Bighaus: I wish him well. I am a sucker when it comes to remarkable comeback stories in any sport.

Briar Napier: Just getting to the NFR once is a heckuva achievement, but to possibly do it after over a decade away? Extra impressive.

Mike Scherting: No matter the sport, anytime an athlete can reach the pinnacle a decade or so apart is something to take your hat off for.

3. Has Tom Brady played his last game in the NFL?

John Letasky: It sounds like there are several teams wanting him to play for them. Considering that and the competitor that he is, Brady will be back.

Lindsay Rossmiller: I have a feeling he and Aaron Rodgers will continue as long as someone is willing to pay.

Bill Bighaus: I hope so.

Briar Napier: Nope. Some middling franchise will convince itself that he's not a hollowed shell of himself anymore, go 9-8 and get beat in the Wild Card. So ... Raiders?

Mike Scherting: Up to him. If he wants to continue playing in the NFL, someone will give him a job.

4. Any interest in the upstart Power Slap League?

John Letasky: No. This is kind of barbaric. I'm hoping there aren't any serious brain injuries.

Lindsay Rossmiller: Fight sports aren't my cup of tea anyway so I wasn't tuning in before either.

Bill Bighaus: Without even asking what it is, I am going to say nope.

Briar Napier: It's run by UFC president Dana White, who was on camera recently slapping his wife in a nightclub. Optics of moving forward with a slap fighting league after that aside, I also have zero interest.

Mike Scherting: Man, some people will watch anything, I guess. There has to be better things for all involved to be doing. Can I say I have less-than-zero interest?

5. Do you plan on visiting the new Chick-fil-A in Billings?

John Letasky: At some point, yes, and probably more than once, but not in the near future.

Lindsay Rossmiller: I'll wait until the crowds die down.

Bill Bighaus: No. It's not worth the hassle. I am perfectly content with a chicken sandwich from Wendy's or McDonald's.

Briar Napier: Listen: Chick-fil-A is spectacular, and the spicy chicken sandwich combo is an elite-tier fast food meal. It's also not worth joining the logjam of cars in line for the next month.

Mike Scherting: I've gone this long without sampling Chick-fil-A; I'm sure I can wait a few months more.