Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. What will the result be of the Pac-12, Big Ten and ACC forming an alliance?

John Letasky: Not sure if it will really amount to anything, but the Big 12 is in trouble. And, just what is Texas thinking it has to gain switching to the SEC?

Jeff Welsch: Like the rest of America — a small fraction of the rich and the rest getting table scraps.

Mario Small: I am with Bill here. The last few years have been a mess with the whole let's shake it up because nothing is sacred. Some things are better left alone.

Bill Bighaus: I do not know, nor do I care. I do know that I am tired of ESPN and the SEC teaming up and making a mess of college football.

Greg Rachac: Unfortunately, the continued widening of the collegiate gap between the haves and have-nots.

2. Should Novak Djokovic be considered the best men's tennis player ever if he wins the US Open and captures his record 21st major?

John Letasky: Possibly. However, I still like Federer. Plus, every generation has had its stars.

Jeff Welsch: Either he is or he isn't — one tournament doesn't a greatest make.