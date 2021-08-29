Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. What will the result be of the Pac-12, Big Ten and ACC forming an alliance?
John Letasky: Not sure if it will really amount to anything, but the Big 12 is in trouble. And, just what is Texas thinking it has to gain switching to the SEC?
Jeff Welsch: Like the rest of America — a small fraction of the rich and the rest getting table scraps.
Mario Small: I am with Bill here. The last few years have been a mess with the whole let's shake it up because nothing is sacred. Some things are better left alone.
Bill Bighaus: I do not know, nor do I care. I do know that I am tired of ESPN and the SEC teaming up and making a mess of college football.
Greg Rachac: Unfortunately, the continued widening of the collegiate gap between the haves and have-nots.
2. Should Novak Djokovic be considered the best men's tennis player ever if he wins the US Open and captures his record 21st major?
John Letasky: Possibly. However, I still like Federer. Plus, every generation has had its stars.
Jeff Welsch: Either he is or he isn't — one tournament doesn't a greatest make.
Mario Small: No, records are made to be broken. Longevity vs. talent pool. You are only as good as your competition.
Bill Bighaus: No. When I was actually watching tennis, rivals Jimmy Connors and John McEnroe were playing must-see matches against each other. Nobody's better than those two in my mind.
Greg Rachac: At the end of the day, Djokovic will have more Grand Slam titles but Federer's peak run — including five straight Wimbledons — will be unsurpassed.
3. Where does Joey Votto, who recently collected his 2,000th hit, rank on the list of all-time Billings Mustangs to make the big leagues?
John Letasky: He's got to be up there. I still like O'Neill and Brett, but Votto has to be near the top.
Jeff Welsch: Definitely in the upper echelon.
Mario Small: Who?
Bill Bighaus: No question Votto has made us proud, but I am a big fan of Aaron Boone, who has gone from Cobb Field to managing the New York Yankees.
Greg Rachac: Very high. George Brett is the standard-bearer but Votto is carving out a potential hall of fame career of his own.
John Letasky: If you played a prep sport and had positive experiences, think of offering your services as it would be helping the next generation.
Jeff Welsch: I don't see it improving. Parent yammering will only get worse and life presents too many other Friday night options.
Mario Small: Offer as a night course, especially if going into K-12 teaching degree. Possibly make it a work study.
Bill Bighaus: You can start by reining in the parents. The way some of them act at sporting events is simply appalling.
Greg Rachac: Parents, spectators and, yes, some coaches turning down the temperature. High school refs don't deserve a lot of the treatment they get.
5. If you were a kid rushing the field for the Mustangs' annual candy drop, what would you be hoping to scoop up?
John Letasky: Before answering the question I looked at some old Gazette file photos from this event in past years. It looks like so much fun! Get ready for Sept. 5, kids!
Jeff Welsch: Anything with butterscotch or pumpkin in it.
Mario Small: Mr. Goodbar.
Bill Bighaus: As a kid in the 1960s, I would have swooped up every Pixy Stix and Sweet Tarts in sight.
Greg Rachac: Fruits and veggies. Am I right kids?