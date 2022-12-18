Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. Are you excited about any of the NBA Christmas Day games?

John Letasky: I know a lot of people love the NBA on Christmas Day, but on Christmas I find I'm not interested in live sports.

Jeff Welsch: Can't remember the last time I watched the NBA on Christmas, so that's a hard pass.

Jake Iverson: Would love to see Ja and the Grizzlies get in a good punch at Golden State. And it'll be fun to see whether the Lakers lose by 20 or 30.

Briar Napier: I'm a college hoops guy through and through, so I'm ready to nerd out for the Diamond Head Classic title game in Hawaii that same day instead.

Mike Scherting: Bucks/Celtics looks to be the only one that will actually be a game. Even then, as evidenced by the Bucks' near 50-point blowout loss to Memphis on Thursday, Milwaukee has its defensive flaws.

2. What free agent acquisition has been the most intriguing in baseball this winter?

John Letasky: I'm glad Aaron Judge is going to stay in New York. It would have been different seeing him playing in another uniform.

Jeff Welsch: Hearkening back to Broglio for Brock, I'm all in on Willson Contreras to my Cardinals.

Jake Iverson: The Twins just dumped Miquel Sanó, owner of the second-highest career strikeout rate in MLB history. The only person higher? Joey Gallo, who the Twins signed on Friday.

Briar Napier: Dansby Swanson to the Cubs. Always liked his game, and interested to see what he does outside of Atlanta.

Mike Scherting: What's intriguing to me is that it seemed the trend was that owners were reluctant to hand out long contracts. This year we've seen an explosion of deals signing guys to their 41-, 42-year-old seasons. Crazy.

3. Has MSU's Brent Vigen put himself on the radar of other college football teams looking for a new head coach?

John Letasky: You bet he has. But I'm hoping he stays with the Cats and continues to build MSU into a yearly contender, and eventually dynasty.

Jeff Welsch: How can he not, and if I'm an FBS program I'm looking at Brian Armstrong as my OL coach. Amazing how he's patched that together this year.

Jake Iverson: I hope not. We saw how well that worked out for Bobby Hauck.

Briar Napier: The grass isn't necessarily greener in the FBS, assuming that's who is giving him looks. For every Chris Klieman that's made the jump and succeeded, there's also the Will Healys who haven't panned out.

Mike Scherting: I would think so. As an aside, the FCS seems on the verge of becoming extremely top-heavy and predictable. And that's not good for anyone, coaches included.

4. Other than the playoffs, have any of the college football bowl games grabbed your attention?

John Letasky: I'm interested in the Cotton Bowl, Rose Bowl, Sugar Bowl, Orange Bowl, Arizona Bowl, Gator Bowl, and ReliaQuest Bowl.

Jeff Welsch: Oregon State, Washington and Washington State's bowls, and that's about it.

Jake Iverson: I pick them based on how dumb the name is, which means I can't wait to watch Toledo take on Liberty at the RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl.

Briar Napier: I really hope Mississippi State has a heroic ReliaQuest Bowl performance full of big pass plays in memory of the late, great Mike Leach.

Mike Scherting: Bowl games don't really do anything for me. That said, I usually check in on Notre Dame and whatever bowl game the Irish are losing. And I say that as a fan.

5. What is your favorite non-traditional "Christmas" movie of all time?

John Letasky: The Rocky movies all seem to fit this bill. You can never go wrong with a Rocky marathon.

Jeff Welsch: Not a movie guy, so I'm drawing a blank. Can I just say "It's A Wonderful Life" and call it good?

Jake Iverson: "Eyes Wide Shut," a (totally fictional!) story about how the elites are all money hungry perverts preying on the little people. Boy, wouldn't that be scary?

Briar Napier: Ditto with Jeff here, movies aren't my expertise so I've got nothing. I usually have my nose buried in a book I got from Santa that morning instead.

Mike Scherting: "The Nightmare Before Christmas." It's totally a Halloween movie.