Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. What qualities should the Denver Broncos look for in their next head coach?

John Letasky: The team has tried the rookie approach the past few times. The Broncos need a veteran head coach with either a good offensive mind, or one who can hire a good O-coordinator.

Jake Iverson: Normally I'd say a veteran offensive coordinator, but that's what got them into this mess. For a shot to Russ' considerable ego, maybe Mike Zimmer, a defense obsessed weirdo who hates every QB that plays for him.

Bill Bighaus: Hire someone like Sean Payton, who knows a thing or two about getting quarterbacks to produce.

Briar Napier: I don't know, find a way not to be the lowest-scoring team in the NFL with one of the best QBs of the past decade? Though to be fair, Russ isn't blameless, either.

Mike Scherting: The Broncos are stuck with Russell Wilson for a while, so the new coach has to get him to go along with the program, first and foremost. Otherwise, Broncos Country ain't riding anywhere soon.

John Letasky: Roller was very passionate about the Mustangs and the field at Dehler Park. As a result, the Mustangs were the pride of the Pioneer League.

Jake Iverson: Scherting is dead on here. Roller always kept the baseball front and center in Billings, which was helped by the on-field product being so routinely excellent. Wish we'd gotten more concerts at Dehler Park, though.

Bill Bighaus: Very professional in his handling of the front office duties, and not afraid to get his hands dirty in helping keep the field looking great.

Briar Napier: His highly influential role toward the planning and construction of Dehler Park.

Mike Scherting: In an era of franchises using silliness to lure minor-league fans to their stadiums, Roller mostly kept it about baseball. He didn't allow game nights to become a circus.

3. What was the best local sports story of 2022?

John Letasky: As far as live sports and drama playing out at the event, Dakota Louis of Browning winning the PBR elite series tour stop at Metra.

Jake Iverson: Kirk Herbstreit having a dedicated foot-rubber on the "College Gameday" set.

Bill Bighaus: I am going to go with Touchdown Tommy and the Bobcats running all the way to the national championship game in Texas.

Briar Napier: Anything and everything to do with "College GameDay" in Bozeman. To have this corner of the world get its day in the sun (and cold) was awesome to see unfold.

Mike Scherting: It's a tie between Billings Skyview's girls basketball winning its first state title and Rocky's women's basketball team reaching the NAIA quarterfinals.

4. What was the best national sports story of 2022?

John Letasky: Boston reaching the NBA Finals was big (just wish the Celtics would have won), but I agree with Bill — Aaron Judge's season was magical.

Jake Iverson: Brittney Griner's arrest, detention and eventual release in Russia. The rare sports story that becomes a national news story, and then inevitably bleeds in our exhausting, omnipresent culture war.

Bill Bighaus: I got caught up in Aaron Judge's pursuit of 62 home runs, surpassing Roger Maris and establishing a new American League record.

Briar Napier: My beloved Cincinnati Bengals turning no playoff wins in my lifetime into a Super Bowl run. The best story of 2023 will be when they win it.

Mike Scherting: 2022 was the year of retirements for GOATs or near-GOATs: Coach K, Serena Williams, Roger Federer, Albert Pujols. I'm sure I missed one or two ...

5. What are your New Year's resolutions?

John Letasky: Focusing on the important things in life.

Jake Iverson: To get Briar to invite me over for that pork loin.

Bill Bighaus: To eat less sweets and save more of my money. Doesn't sound like 2023 is going to be much fun.

Briar Napier: Learn to finally master a smoked pork loin, break the 100 barrier in a round of golf and tell more stories that have an impact.

Mike Scherting: To not pick up the phone when I don't have to. So much wasted time and energy.