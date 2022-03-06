Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. What will be Duke men's basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski's lasting legacy?

John Letasky: As the standard of excellence in coaching men's college basketball and also for his outstanding run coaching Team USA.

Jeff Welsch: The best — and most un-spellable — coach ever in the sport, a notch ahead of John Wooden simply because winning is far more challenging today.

Bill Bighaus: Coach K was great, enjoyed some big moments with a lot of different players, but he is simply not the greatest coach of all time. That's still Wooden, with his 10 national titles at UCLA during the 1960s & 70s.

Lindsay Rossmiller: I agree with Victor. The results, of which his are many, are usually remembered more than the complex realities of human identities.

Victor Flores: He'll be remembered not just as a successful coach but as a good person, even though the reality is murkier than his image.

2. Are there any additional steps the sports world can take to promote peace in Ukraine?

John Letasky: In addition to Jeff's suggestion, also barring Russia from any world or Olympics competition through the next Olympic cycle.

Jeff Welsch: A complete boycott — no teams or events going into Russia, no Russian teams allowed to compete outside its borders. Hits 'em where it hurts.

Bill Bighaus: It would be nice if the sports world could help curb the murder and mayhem of war, but boycotts seldom deter bombs or a madman.

Lindsay Rossmiller: I don't think they can really stop it, but I do appreciate sports organizations taking a stand against being used as pawns to normalize what's happened.

Victor Flores: I hope I'm wrong, but I'm pessimistic there's much anybody can do to resolve this war peacefully in the near future.

3. Will Danny Sprinkle be coaching the Montana State men's basketball team next season?

John Letasky: The Cats hope he will be. But, I wouldn't blame Sprinkle if an offer came around to take the next step and he took it.

Jeff Welsch: No guarantees he's a lifer, but he's a Bobcat through and through. I can easily see a Binford-esque tenure.

Bill Bighaus: Didn't he just arrive? One big year doesn't make a career. I hope he stays much longer and establishes the Bobcats as a perennial Big Sky title contender. Not a one-year wonder.

Lindsay Rossmiller: Considering he signed an extension this summer, that's probably up to him.

Victor Flores: I think he'll get — and maybe has already gotten — too many good offers to refuse.

4. Was Belgrade's stunning victory over Bozeman at the Eastern AA boys basketball divisional Thursday the biggest upset to date of the season?

John Letasky: Sure is, but the then-winless Great Falls hockey team posted a victory at the state championships in Billings on Saturday that had to feel good for its players and coaches.

Jeff Welsch: How the Lame Deer boys ever lost by 16 at Poplar is the biggest head-scratcher for me.

Bill Bighaus: Belgrade's victory certainly got my attention. That kind of upset only happens at divisionals once or twice in 50 years, so yes it's the biggest one of this season.

Lindsay Rossmiller: Biggest of the tournament? Yes. Biggest of the season seems a bit hyperbolic.

Victor Flores: I admittedly haven't been following high school hoops all that closely this season beyond Lodge Grass and Lame Deer, but it's hard to imagine a bigger upset than No. 8 seed over a one-loss No. 1.

5. What's with all the buzz about the internet word game Wordle?

John Letasky: No interest on my part. What's next, are we going to be viewing how people did on a crossword puzzle?

Jeff Welsch: I've dipped my toes into the Wordle waters, but I'm guessing it's a fad that'll have a shorter lifespan than pet rocks.

Bill Bighaus: No buzz here.

Lindsay Rossmiller: I've been a bit preoccupied trying to keep teams and scores straight the last few weeks, but I don't mind the buzz around it.

Victor Flores: I've wondered the same thing. I've seen so many tweets about people's Wordle scores that I've developed anti-FOMO.

