Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. Can the Milwaukee Bucks overcome their 2-0 deficit to the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Finals?
John Letasky: I'd be surprised. With that being said, this is an NBA Finals for all the fans who always wish for new teams to be there. The Bucks and Suns, I wonder what the odds were for the match-up?
Bill Bighaus: They can, but I don't want them to. I am rooting for the Suns, who were the worst team in the NBA two or three years ago, to make history.
Mike Scherting: For a team that's reached the NBA Finals, the Bucks have been very up-and-down this postseason. That said, I'm impressed with how the Suns have been able to put up points against a very solid defense. So, no.
Mario Small: In today's league anything is possible. I think the Bucks will make a comeback and make it a series.
Victor Flores: Doubtful. Giannis' injured knee is going to limit him the rest of the series, and the Suns seem good enough to beat a fully healthy version of the Bucks.
2. Any takeaways from 'The Match' golf exhibition in Big Sky?
John Letasky: Sounds like it was a pretty cool event and caught the attention of many Montanans.
Bill Bighaus: I thought it was a cool way to show off Montana's beauty.
Mike Scherting: Why did the match take so long? I eventually lost interest.
Mario Small: Made in Montana.
Victor Flores: I wish more people could have attended it, but I get why it was so closed off, and it was fun nonetheless (although, as Scherting noted, it was too long).
3. Is banning fans in the fight against COVID-19 at the Tokyo Olympics the right move?
John Letasky: TV executives might like the decision. Cities and communities already hesitate to bid for the event and I can only imagine the effect this will have on that.
Bill Bighaus: I will never second-guess any group being cautious in dealing with COVID.
Mike Scherting: COVID infections are increasing in that country, and they were expected to welcome visitors from all over the world? It was the right move.
Mario Small: Asia? That is where it derived from? Good call.
Victor Flores: Definitely. The Delta variant is causing COVID spikes across the U.S., and our country has much higher vaccination rates than Japan.
4. What Olympic event are you most looking forward to?
John Letasky: Wrestling. Good luck to Team USA and freestyle head coach Bill Zadick!
Bill Bighaus: I always pay attention when the bar gets up there in the high jump and pole vault.
Mike Scherting: I've never been much of an Olympics fan. If you made me pick one, though, I'd say the women's soccer tournament.
Mario Small: Top 3: basketball, diving, beach volleyball.
Victor Flores: Simone Biles will be appointment viewing.
5. Does summer seem to cruise by after the Fourth of July?
John Letasky: Every year, once the celebration of the Fourth comes and goes, it seems like MontanaFair is here before we know it. ... and then school starts.
Bill Bighaus: It sure does. But let's not stop there. Days, months and years are simply on a tear.
Mike Scherting: Summers go by all too fast, be it before or after the Fourth. I mean, days are already getting shorter!
Mario Small: Yes! The dog days of summer always blow by. Next thing you know it's MontanaFair time. I used to love the Ferris wheel. I am going this year.
Victor Flores: It usually does, but I feel like this summer has gone by at a slower pace, probably because I've savored all the things I couldn't do last summer.