Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. Can the Milwaukee Bucks overcome their 2-0 deficit to the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Finals?

John Letasky: I'd be surprised. With that being said, this is an NBA Finals for all the fans who always wish for new teams to be there. The Bucks and Suns, I wonder what the odds were for the match-up?

Bill Bighaus: They can, but I don't want them to. I am rooting for the Suns, who were the worst team in the NBA two or three years ago, to make history.

Mike Scherting: For a team that's reached the NBA Finals, the Bucks have been very up-and-down this postseason. That said, I'm impressed with how the Suns have been able to put up points against a very solid defense. So, no.

Mario Small: In today's league anything is possible. I think the Bucks will make a comeback and make it a series.

Victor Flores: Doubtful. Giannis' injured knee is going to limit him the rest of the series, and the Suns seem good enough to beat a fully healthy version of the Bucks.

2. Any takeaways from 'The Match' golf exhibition in Big Sky?

John Letasky: Sounds like it was a pretty cool event and caught the attention of many Montanans.