Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. Cat-Griz, Griz-Cat or Brawl of the Wild, what do you prefer to call our state's big game?
John Letasky: Brawl of the Wild is pretty cool. All good college rivalries have a nickname and UM-MSU definitely deserved one, too.
Jeff Welsch: As I wrote in the leadup, "Cat-Griz" is all you need to evoke mental images of what this brawl in the wild is all about.
Bill Bighaus: With apologies to Bill Foley, I like Brawl of the Wild.
Mike Scherting: I spent the majority of the 1980s at UM (hey, I switched majors multiple times, the first after my junior year, so give me a break!) and it was always Cat-Griz, even in Missoula.
Greg Rachac: With our booming population and soaring house prices, it doesn't seem as wild or remote around here anymore. Ditch the "Brawl" name. Cat-Griz is much more pure.
2. Should the NFL add a third traditional team to the Thanksgiving Day lineup to annually join the Cowboys and Lions?
John Letasky: I know the Packers aren't part of the traditional mix, but they seem to be on Thanksgiving plenty. I'd vote for the Packers to be a regular.
Jeff Welsch: The Lions have been NFL's biggest turkey forever, so they've proved they belong.
Bill Bighaus: How about just get rid of the Cowboys?
Mike Scherting: How about just get rid of the Lions?
Greg Rachac: Thanksgiving football is reserved for years of mediocrity. So no. Cowboys and Lions are just fine.
3. Would you like the MHSA to play its state football championship games on a different weekend than the Brawl of the Wild?
John Letasky: I can see both sides of it, but am in favor of continuing the current trend.
Jeff Welsch: Yes. The prior weekend. Dump those ubiquitous first-round 80-0 routs and give the Brawl ... er, Cat-Griz ... er, Griz-Cat the stage by itself.
Bill Bighaus: That would be nice. Start the season after Labor Day and play the title games in early December so the kids get to bask in the spotlight.
Mike Scherting: It's all in a work day for me. My concern is with shrinking staffs and news holes that we're stretched to give every event its due. Same with having all the state basketball championships on the same day.
Greg Rachac: Hey, didn't we just decide that it's "Cat-Griz"?
4. Winter sports season is upon us. What are you most looking forward to?
John Letasky: Boys state wrestling returning to the Metra, to be joined by the girls grapplers for two days of nonstop action inside Montana's wrestling capitol!
Jeff Welsch: State basketball tournaments, which always seem to have a whiff of spring in the air.
Bill Bighaus: Summer. Just kidding!
Mike Scherting: The girls basketball around these parts is going to be solid. A handful of players have already signed to go NCAA DII or higher, and the classes under these seniors are loaded with talent, as well.
Greg Rachac: State tournament hospitality rooms. Yes, guy guarding the door, that is a real credential.
5. What's your favorite part of the Thanksgiving meal?
John Letasky: Relaxing, visiting and enjoying a great meal with family members and friends. And then, hopefully a good game or nap.
Jeff Welsch: Carving the turkey and snitching — making sure nobody's watching — those first slices of steamy white meat dipped in the hot broth.
Bill Bighaus: Sharing it with friends. And ... pie.
Mike Scherting: I'm about turkeyed out to be honest with you. Might be time for a new tradition. If only I knew how to make a good brisket.
Greg Rachac: Being asked if I want fries with that.