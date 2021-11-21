Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

Jeff Welsch: The Lions have been NFL's biggest turkey forever, so they've proved they belong.

Bill Bighaus: How about just get rid of the Cowboys?

Mike Scherting: How about just get rid of the Lions?

Greg Rachac: Thanksgiving football is reserved for years of mediocrity. So no. Cowboys and Lions are just fine.

3. Would you like the MHSA to play its state football championship games on a different weekend than the Brawl of the Wild?

John Letasky: I can see both sides of it, but am in favor of continuing the current trend.

Jeff Welsch: Yes. The prior weekend. Dump those ubiquitous first-round 80-0 routs and give the Brawl ... er, Cat-Griz ... er, Griz-Cat the stage by itself.

Bill Bighaus: That would be nice. Start the season after Labor Day and play the title games in early December so the kids get to bask in the spotlight.

Mike Scherting: It's all in a work day for me. My concern is with shrinking staffs and news holes that we're stretched to give every event its due. Same with having all the state basketball championships on the same day.