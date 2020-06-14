Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

Victor Flores: I'm leaning more toward no than yes. Safety and logistics seem secondary in the negotiations, which illustrates just how far apart the owners and players are right now.

Lindsay Rossmiller: I'll believe it when I see it.

Greg Rachac: Hard to buy it, but hopeful. Neither side seems to realize how bad it looks when millionaires are squabbling with billionaires.

3. With the NBA's return pretty much set, who's your pick to win the title in 2020?

Jeff Welsch: I always ask myself how the league would script it, and so in these strange times I'll go with the Lakers — complete with hours of tearful Kobe tributes.

Mike Scherting: Bucks over the Lakers. The Greek Freak takes down The King.

Victor Flores: Under a normal format, I would've picked the Bucks or Lakers. But with everything upended, I'll go with a weird one: the 76ers. So much talent! A rested Embiid!

Lindsay Rossmiller: Who's even in it now again?

Greg Rachac: It's been so long at this point, isn't it wide open? Maybe, just maybe, the Nuggets can shock the world.