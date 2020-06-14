Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. Glasgow was crowned champion of Montana's helmet logo tournament, but who gets your vote?
Jeff Welsch: Glasgow was great, but if you asked me what's the one helmet I'd want to wear ... the Browning Indians were tops in the cool factor.
Mike Scherting: Who am I to go against the masses? The Scottie dog is a worthy champion.
Victor Flores: I like Browning, Lame Deer, Missoula Loyola and others of that ilk. Those designs fit more seamlessly than a logo that's slapped onto each side of a helmet.
Lindsay Rossmiller: This feels like a loaded question.
Greg Rachac: Everything about the Glasgow helmet and logo pops. Hard to argue against it. Honorable mention: Chinook Sugarbeeters.
2. Commissioner Rob Manfred guarantees MLB will play this year. You buying it?
Jeff Welsch: I'm not sure where he's seeing the optimism. Baseball has always been good at self-inflicted wounds, and it appears destined to add to its dubious resume.
Mike Scherting: If it's as short as a 50-game season, that's no season at all. To be honest, I'm starting to wonder if the owners even want a season.
Victor Flores: I'm leaning more toward no than yes. Safety and logistics seem secondary in the negotiations, which illustrates just how far apart the owners and players are right now.
Lindsay Rossmiller: I'll believe it when I see it.
Greg Rachac: Hard to buy it, but hopeful. Neither side seems to realize how bad it looks when millionaires are squabbling with billionaires.
3. With the NBA's return pretty much set, who's your pick to win the title in 2020?
Jeff Welsch: I always ask myself how the league would script it, and so in these strange times I'll go with the Lakers — complete with hours of tearful Kobe tributes.
Mike Scherting: Bucks over the Lakers. The Greek Freak takes down The King.
Victor Flores: Under a normal format, I would've picked the Bucks or Lakers. But with everything upended, I'll go with a weird one: the 76ers. So much talent! A rested Embiid!
Lindsay Rossmiller: Who's even in it now again?
Greg Rachac: It's been so long at this point, isn't it wide open? Maybe, just maybe, the Nuggets can shock the world.
4. Was NASCAR correct to ban all displays of the Confederate flag?
Jeff Welsch: Absolutely. You might say NASCAR is finally, uh, turning the corner — let's hope the rest of the nation is as well.
Mike Scherting: Other than original flags being on display for historical purposes (i.e, museums and such), it should not be flown anywhere.
Victor Flores: The fact that some people would answer "no" to this question is another reminder that racism remains a massive problem in this country.
Lindsay Rossmiller: I know NASCAR is a sport where flags actually serve a function, but the Confederate flag is not one of them.
Greg Rachac: Easiest question in 5 on 5 history. The answer, of course, is yes. Great move by NASCAR, and one I never saw coming.
5. Who is the greatest comedian of all-time?
Jeff Welsch: Tough call between Robin Williams and George Carlin, who were brilliant in their own ways, but if I had to choose one for two hours of belly laughs it'd be Williams.
Mike Scherting: Dave Chappelle doesn't necessarily make me bust a gut, but he sure makes me think, just like George Carlin. And that's a good thing.
Victor Flores: I'll admit to some recency bias, but I can't think of anyone I'd put over Dave Chappelle. Honorable mention to the baffling but brilliant Mitch Hedberg (RIP).
Lindsay Rossmiller: I'll have to take your words for it. I confess I don't watch enough of comedians to be able to determine a greatest.
Greg Rachac: No one has made me howl and cringe at the same time quite like David Cross. But Jerry Seinfeld probably gets my vote.
