Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. Who wins the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday?

John Letasky: Very hard to predict a winner, as both teams seem to have hit their stride. That being said, the pendulum swings back to the Griz in a narrow UM victory.

Jeff Welsch: If you'd asked me at the beginning of the year, I'd say Griz. Three weeks ago, Cats. Now, Cats by a field goal.

Victor Flores: MSU should be favored, but I would stay away from this game if I were a betting man. The Griz are good and at home, and Brawls often play out in unexpected ways. Just look at the last one.

Bill Bighaus: Hey Victor, I am a betting man and my money is on the Bobcats this year after they beat my EWU Eagles in Cheney last weekend. I've got MSU prevailing 35-30 in another Brawl thriller.

Greg Rachac: The game rarely goes the way I think it will. Pregame, Cats have a slight edge. But it has the makings of another classic, which the previous two in Missoula were.

2. Will former MSU coach Jeff Choate be sneaking peeks at the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday?

John Letasky: Choate is Mr. Perfect in this series, so you bet he sneaks a peek and roots for his Bobcats.