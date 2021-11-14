Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. Who wins the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday?
John Letasky: Very hard to predict a winner, as both teams seem to have hit their stride. That being said, the pendulum swings back to the Griz in a narrow UM victory.
Jeff Welsch: If you'd asked me at the beginning of the year, I'd say Griz. Three weeks ago, Cats. Now, Cats by a field goal.
Victor Flores: MSU should be favored, but I would stay away from this game if I were a betting man. The Griz are good and at home, and Brawls often play out in unexpected ways. Just look at the last one.
Bill Bighaus: Hey Victor, I am a betting man and my money is on the Bobcats this year after they beat my EWU Eagles in Cheney last weekend. I've got MSU prevailing 35-30 in another Brawl thriller.
Greg Rachac: The game rarely goes the way I think it will. Pregame, Cats have a slight edge. But it has the makings of another classic, which the previous two in Missoula were.
2. Will former MSU coach Jeff Choate be sneaking peeks at the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday?
John Letasky: Choate is Mr. Perfect in this series, so you bet he sneaks a peek and roots for his Bobcats.
Jeff Welsch: Yes, but right after the Longhorns beat Kansas, assuming they don't blow another double-digit lead.
Victor Flores: Definitely, and not just because MSU is his former employer. His son, Jory, plays for the Cats.
Bill Bighaus: No. With a 4-5 record, the Longhorns have struggled mightily on and off the field. It would be best for Choate to worry about keeping his current employer happy.
Greg Rachac: Of course. He has ownership to this year's success because he left the program on such solid footing.
3. Do you think Matt Lubick, who was fired by Nebraska, wishes he wouldn't have pulled out of the running for the MSU job earlier this year?
John Letasky: With the salary he was paid this year, probably not. If Lubick had wanted to be MSU's coach, he would have finished the process.
Jeff Welsch: That seems fairly obvious now, though you know the Cats are happy with the outcome.
Victor Flores: Probably, but I'm not sure anyone would turn down a Power 5 offensive coordinator job to be an FCS head coach. He couldn't predict the future.
Bill Bighaus: I doubt it. Being the offensive coordinator at Nebraska is much bigger than being the head coach of the Bobcats. The pay is pretty darn good, too, even after you get fired.
Greg Rachac: Did I see he is being paid $500,000 by Nebraska through next year? After being fired? The answer to your question is a resounding no.
4. What most intrigues you about the Brawl of the Wild?
John Letasky: Both Montana teams are legitimate playoff contenders. That's very impressive.
Jeff Welsch: Can the Bobcats make it five straight? That would've been unthinkable for, like, forever.
Victor Flores: How MSU handles the pressure. This isn't just the first Brawl for head coach Brent Vigen, but also for both coordinators and quarterback Matthew McKay. It could determine their Big Sky and national title chances.
Bill Bighaus: Will I be able to find it on my TV? I long for the day when one of our local stations carried the game. Now you have to have $200 worth of cable channels to watch it!
Greg Rachac: Everything. The hype, the intensity, the coaching personalities, the game itself and, of course, the irrational fan reaction when it's over.
5. If you were to create a Brawl of the Wild special for a local diner/sports bar to serve during the game, what would it be?
John Letasky: A pizza with summer sausage, elk and salami for meat, mushrooms, green peppers, tomatoes, and mozzarella and provolone cheese.
Jeff Welsch: Wild game. Wild salad greens. Wild huckleberry ice cream. And Moose Drool.
Victor Flores: A bison burger with a Cold Smoke and a huckleberry shake.
Bill Bighaus: I don't know about a special meal, but I've got a nice slogan for a Brawl T-shirt: No more Bobby Burgers for me! I've gone Vigen!
Greg Rachac: Whatever they serve on the College GameDay set. I'm sure it's good.