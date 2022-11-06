Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. Would you have guessed Jalen Hurts would have the Eagles at 8-0 for the first time in franchise history?

John Letasky: I wouldn't have guessed the first time in franchise history, but Hurts and the Eagles doing well doesn't surprise me.

Jeff Welsch: Other than Dallas at home, who have they played? We could still hear boos for Santa Claus come December in Philly.

Bill Bighaus: I am a bit surprised, but a lot of season remains. It would be neat if the Eagles matched the Dolphins from 50 years ago with a perfect season.

Briar Napier: He's been tremendous and has taken a major leap forward as a passer, and with the talent around him I'm not surprised. Also, he's been great for my 6-2 fantasy team.

Lindsay Rossmiller: I had a friend in high school who would always make bets with buddies on the Eagles because of their regular season and then he'd end up losing those bets in the playoffs.

2. Are the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season accurate?

John Letasky: At this point in the season, yes. I do get tired of all the complaining about Alabama and Clemson, etc. Beat them if you're tired of them.

Jeff Welsch: Still not sold on Tennessee, Clemson or Michigan, but sure. Wide-open field this year, but feels like Ohio State and Alabama at the end.

Bill Bighaus: I am now entirely convinced that Georgia will repeat as national champion. I sure would like to see the NCAA get more teams involved, too. The playoffs are getting stale.

Briar Napier: Vols on top is a good call. TCU should be above Alabama. Also, my home state of Illinois is No. 16 and has fully earned it, who'd of thunk it?

Lindsay Rossmiller: Since when have the first rankings ever been correct? There's still season left to play that will change things.

3. Do you think the boobirds will come for Bobby Hauck if the Griz continue to struggle?

John Letasky: Hauck is a football coaching legend at UM and in the Treasure State. Despite that fact some Griz fans will be disappointed, yes.

Jeff Welsch: They won't struggle Saturday, and it's a bit harsh to be critical for tight losses against three formidable squads.

Bill Bighaus: They should, but they won't. If the Griz upset the Bobcats in a few weeks, though, all is well.

Briar Napier: Montana's been beaten up and battered, yet still have been in consecutive one-score losses to top-5 teams on the road. They may come, but I don't think they're totally deserved.

Lindsay Rossmiller: It may happen, but it's up to the administration what they choose to do.

4. With five wins have the Seattle Seahawks surpassed their season expectations?

John Letasky: Bighaus tells me the Seahawks were only expected to win three games, so I guess leading the division with five wins qualifies for a yes answer.

Jeff Welsch: They surpassed expectations when they beat Denver in the season opener.

Bill Bighaus: Yes. The experts predicted just three wins this season; now I believe my Seahawks will reach double figures for victories.

Briar Napier: Absolutely. Geno Smith gives me Rich Gannon vibes and Kenneth Walker runs like a gazelle. At this point, why not go out and win the NFC West?

Lindsay Rossmiller: It's good to see with Will Dissly on the roster.

5. Are you going to pony up the cash to get a blue check mark on Twitter?

John Letasky: No, but it's not a bad idea. It will be interesting to see what becomes of Twitter.

Jeff Welsch: Have no interest in a blue check now so why would I pay for one?

Bill Bighaus: I have no idea what you are talking about.

Briar Napier: Fun fact, my handle (@BriarNapier) is already verified! But I'll pass on the $96 per year payment to Lord Elon to keep it.

Lindsay Rossmiller: Pass.