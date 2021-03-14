Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

Mario Small: Track season will be interesting. It is one of those sports like wrestling that is dominantly individualized, but the teams bring home the state hardware.

4. Will professional sports all-star games ever again become must-watch television?

John Letasky: It won't turn around in a year or two, and might take several, but things come and go and ebb and flow. With the right mix, these games will regain popularity.

Jeff Welsch: They haven't been must-watch for me since I was a kid. All are snooze-fests. Baseball lost me when it went inter-league.

Lindsay Rossmiller: I don't know that I've ever sat down to watch a full all-star game of any pro sport.

Bill Bighaus: Over the years I am watching less and less sports on TV, including the all-star games. I don't think I am the only one either.

Mario Small: Yes, if the system can bridge the gap between the sensationalized individual and the fabric of the sport within the media. Market more of the sport's lore and tradition and less of the pop culture.