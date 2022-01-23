Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

Jeff Welsch: The same as it does in 47 other states. The dissent is strikingly similar to the naysayers over girls basketball 50 years ago.

Bill Bighaus: It will take time for the sport to take hold. Fields and equipment will be needed, and hopefully smaller schools will be able to round up enough players.

Mike Scherting: It works for almost every other state ... for high school baseball. The impact on American Legion baseball is the question.

Greg Rachac: Might be slow going. We'll see how many schools actually add it. But I'm for whatever helps baseball grow, especially in more rural areas.

5. Did any of the recent legal battles involving Britney Spears and her 13-year conservatorship interest you?

John Letasky: Not really, but somebody must have been watching and reading all these stories for the continued coverage.

Jeff Welsch: If it's pop culture and it occurred after 1979, I'm hopelessly out of touch, so ... no.

Bill Bighaus: The news surrounding the legal battles helped answer my lingering question: What ever happened to Britney Spears?