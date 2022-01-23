Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. Any opinions or thoughts on NCAA members ratifying a new constitution?
John Letasky: This could wind up being a big mess.
Jeff Welsch: Methinks it's a way for the rich to get richer, and I've got a feeling we aren't going to recognize the college sports landscape sooner rather than later.
Bill Bighaus: Supposedly the student-athlete will have more of a voice when it comes to the administration of college athletics, but that remains to be seen.
Mike Scherting: Giving the NCAA central body less arbitrary authority seems good on the surface. I wonder what the unintended consequences will be? Money might be even more of a driving force now.
Greg Rachac: Seems like the inmates will now be running the asylum at the highest level.
2. What is your favorite Winter Olympics event and why?
John Letasky: I've always kind of liked the traditional skiing events. And speed skating is just an incredible test.
Jeff Welsch: If the Jamaicans are on board, it's gotta be the bobsled.
Bill Bighaus: I have enjoyed watching ski jumping since the days of Eddie the Eagle.
Mike Scherting: Curling. Always curling. It's oddly soothing.
Greg Rachac: I'm always dialed in to Team USA's hockey fortunes. 1980 was soooo long ago ...
3. The MHSA membership voted to add a shot clock for basketball next season. Your thoughts?
John Letasky: Membership has spoken and it's probably time. The scenario has been somewhat explained, but I still have questions about cost, the time frame and getting the additional workers, though.
Jeff Welsch: Long overdue in most quarters, though for the tribes it's as necessary as snowshoes at the Equator.
Bill Bighaus: Lodge Grass will not need it.
Mike Scherting: I suspect short-term it will have virtually no impact. Coaches say it'll help in the game in the long run, so I'll defer to them.
Greg Rachac: It's a good move; no team needs more than 35 seconds to get a good look. But some schools have enough trouble finding good people to run the regular clock.
4. How will the MHSA adding baseball work out?
John Letasky: Good luck to those communities that will field teams. Good luck also to the Legion teams; let's hope this all works out. We'll find out how many athletes there are to go around for track and baseball in the spring.
Jeff Welsch: The same as it does in 47 other states. The dissent is strikingly similar to the naysayers over girls basketball 50 years ago.
Bill Bighaus: It will take time for the sport to take hold. Fields and equipment will be needed, and hopefully smaller schools will be able to round up enough players.
Mike Scherting: It works for almost every other state ... for high school baseball. The impact on American Legion baseball is the question.
Greg Rachac: Might be slow going. We'll see how many schools actually add it. But I'm for whatever helps baseball grow, especially in more rural areas.
5. Did any of the recent legal battles involving Britney Spears and her 13-year conservatorship interest you?
John Letasky: Not really, but somebody must have been watching and reading all these stories for the continued coverage.
Jeff Welsch: If it's pop culture and it occurred after 1979, I'm hopelessly out of touch, so ... no.
Bill Bighaus: The news surrounding the legal battles helped answer my lingering question: What ever happened to Britney Spears?
Mike Scherting: I couldn't get my head around why parents would want to control their child, well into adulthood, like that. And the answer, as always ... money. The whole thing was depressing.