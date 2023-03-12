1. March Madness starts this week ... got a national title pick (men's and/or women's)?

John Letasky: Sorry to dodge the question, but kudos on the outstanding seasons to the MSUB men and women and Rocky women.

Jake Iverson: Alabama is faster and can score anywhere, but I like this UCLA team, with their pedigree and March experience.

Bill Bighaus: I am going with the Arizona men, coached by Tommy Lloyd, who went to my high school in Kelso, Washington.

Briar Napier: I don't know how sold I am on No. 1-ranked Houston for the men. I am sold, however, on top-ranked and unbeaten South Carolina for the women.

Mike Scherting: While the women's tourney is becoming a tad bit less chalk, I'll still go with South Carolina. For the men, since they can never win when they are a clear-cut favorite, how about the Zags now that they are under the radar.

John Letasky: The Big Sky teams are traditionally 1 and done, but you never know — that's why they call it March Madness.

Jake Iverson: No. But it's a fun change of pace to be pretending that the Cats can do it this year, instead of the Griz.

Bill Bighaus: I just don't see the Bobcats being very graceful when it comes to cutting the rug at the Big Dance.

Briar Napier: If Saint Peter's can reach an Elite Eight, who truly knows? Double digit-seeded March runs are all about hitting strides with a touch of luck ... MSU has talent, but can the ball bounce its way?

Mike Scherting: Per sports-reference.com, men's teams from the Big Sky are 11-56 at the Big Dance. That's a .164 winning percentage. So you're saying there's a chance ...?

John Letasky: His family and his contributions to the hall of fame are probably at the top of the list.

Jake Iverson: He was enormous on the floor, from his playing career to coaching. But I find myself more moved by what he did off the court, like his long battle to return the Washington Redskins logo to the Blackfoot people.

Bill Bighaus: I never met the guy, so all I know is what I read in the newspaper. He had a lot of good ideas and causes, including the formation of the Indian Hall of Fame, and put in the necessary work to get things accomplished.

Briar Napier: A groundbreaking Native hoops star who fought until the end to make sure the accomplishments of his people were never forgotten.

Mike Scherting: A life well-lived continually trying to better himself and the world around him. What better legacy is there?

4. Have you watched any XFL games since the league rebooted for a third time last month?

John Letasky: No. Back in the original XFL days I had some interest, but that was a long time ago.

Jake Iverson: Seeing as I have anything else to do, no I have not.

Bill Bighaus: No. I hardly even watch the NFL anymore.

Briar Napier: I have! I've got a soft spot for the St. Louis BattleHawks as a former Missourian. That city deserves a pro football team that's loyal to its people.

Mike Scherting: By games, if you mean a couple plays, then yes I have. I don't anticipate watching any further.

5. What's your opinion(s) on artificial intelligence (a.k.a. AI)?

John Letasky: Not a big fan. Hopefully I'll be able to tune most of this stuff out.

Jake Iverson: I, for one, welcome our new robot overlords.

Bill Bighaus: AI is the reason I don't use the self checkout line at the grocery store. I will take humans over robots any day.

Briar Napier: Best-case scenario, our daily tasks become dramatically easier and the world becomes ... better? Worst-case scenario, robot uprising!

Mike Scherting: Danger, Will Robinson, danger! If you know, you know.