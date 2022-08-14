Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. Serena Williams is winding down her career. Will we see another like her?

Jeff Welsch: There will always be another, especially as athletes inevitably get bigger, stronger, faster.

Jake Iverson: She might be the greatest athlete of the 21st Century. But with the barriers that she's broken and the doors she's opened, I hope others follow in her steps.

Lindsay Rossmiller: I hope so, but it probably won't be for awhile.

Victor Flores: Mike puts it well. Her success/dominance might be duplicated, but her impact won't be.

Mike Scherting: I suppose the grand slams and win totals might be approached. But what she's meant to the women's game, and tennis in general, likely can't be topped.

2. The “Field of Dreams” game was played Thursday, begging the question: Do you “have a catch” or “play catch”?

Jeff Welsch: I adopted "have a catch" from the movie, and did just that with my daughter on the morning of her wedding as a rite of passage.

Jake Iverson: It is not, nor has it ever been, "have a catch." This is the strongest I've ever felt about something in this newspaper.

Lindsay Rossmiller: "Play catch" no question.

Victor Flores: I say "play catch," but I enjoy "have a catch" because it makes me think of other silly sports jargon phrases, like a pitcher with "great stuff" or a player who "had a knee" (aka suffered a knee injury).

Mike Scherting: I'd never heard of "have a catch" until the movie. That line took me aback when I heard it in the movie theater, and 33 years later it still makes me wince when I hear it now.

3. What’s the biggest surprise as MLB heads towards its stretch drive?

Jeff Welsch: That ESPN is still trying to spin Yankees-Red Sox as great baseball, even with Boston imploding. Oh wait, that's not a surprise at all...

Jake Iverson: The Orioles would be winning the AL Central, and stuck in fourth in the AL East.

Lindsay Rossmiller: I'm still a few weeks away from tuning in to figure out who's in the playoff hunt. Let me get through the start of fall sports here first.

Victor Flores: The Mariners and Orioles have better records than both Sox teams.

Mike Scherting: Even after trading their two best players, the longtime lowly Orioles are in a playoff chase. Unreal.

4. Have you paid money to see an NFL preseason game?

Jeff Welsch: Never. Watching paint dry has more drama.

Jake Iverson: If I want to see unemployed guys rumble I'll just head to downtown Billings.

Lindsay Rossmiller: Nope. They hold no interest for me.

Victor Flores: I've never paid my own money for one, but I did see a handful of preseason 49ers games growing up. I remember precisely zero plays.

Mike Scherting: Nope. Can't imagine why anyone does. I've been to a few regular-season games and find the NFL boring in-person. Great TV game, but lousy live.

5. What’s the worst use of ketchup you’ve seen?

Jeff Welsch: Aside from Ronald Reagan declaring it a vegetable, I'd say scrambled eggs. Really?

Jake Iverson: On a hot dog. Any hot dog. Shame on all of you.

Lindsay Rossmiller: I strongly have to disagree with Jake. That is the best use.

Victor Flores: Patrick Mahomes puts ketchup on steak, mac and cheese and Thanksgiving food. And people wonder why the Chiefs blew that AFC Championship lead to the Bengals ...

Mike Scherting: My tells me a disturbing story of her brother putting ketchup on green beans. I can't even imagine.