Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. The NBA Finals have started … who you got?

John Letasky: Boston. The Celtics will raise banner No. 18 and bring the title back to Boston, where it belongs.

Jeff Welsch: As a Michigan State guy, I say Go Green — as in Draymond Green. Warriors in 7.

Bill Bighaus: I've got nobody. I am more excited about Phil Knight possibly buying my Portland Trail Blazers.

Jake Iverson: Traditionally it's taken a giant superstar (LeBron, Kawhi) to beat the Warriors. Jason Tatum isn't quite there yet. Golden State in 6.

Greg Rachac: That Suns-Heat prediction really panned out, didn't it?

2. MLB seems divided between the haves and the have-nots. Will there be any good pennant races this season?

John Letasky: There always are second-half charges and drop-offs. ... I'm more interested locally in how the Legion and Pioneer League shake out.

Jeff Welsch: Keep an eye on the NL Central, where the Brewers and my Cardinals are standing up for Middle America against those West and East Coast elitists.

Bill Bighaus: With the Seattle Mariners' disheartening start, I haven't been paying much attention to baseball.

Jake Iverson: In the AL, there are six teams above .500 and six playoff spots. On the bright side, my Twins probably only need to win about 85 games for the chance to get swept out of the playoffs by the Yankees.

Greg Rachac: Can't help but think the Mets and Dodgers are on an NLCS collision course. That'd be good theater.

3. June is all-star month for Montana high school sports. Do you have a favorite all-star game?

John Letasky: You can't beat a day at Lockwood High School with the Montana and Wyoming hoopsters, and Montana volleyball all-stars playing. And, I've also enjoyed the Big Sky Class B football game over the years.

Jeff Welsch: Give me 6-Man football in Custer. Great to see all those dominant players who help their teams run up 80 points play against equal dominance.

Bill Bighaus: I like the Montana-Wyoming All-Star Basketball Series, both the boys and the girls. The boys are a remarkable 18-0 under head coach Steve Keller.

Jake Iverson: I always liked The Winston, NASCAR's all-star race. Until they went all PC and stopped naming it after a cigarette company.

Greg Rachac: The Montana-Wyoming hoops series is the best of the bunch. Although our neighbors to the south probably don't see it that way.

4. Texas A&M football coach Jimbo Fisher and Alabama’s Nick Saban have been sparring verbally. Does either have a better point?

John Letasky: The only football I've been paying attention to has been the outstanding play of the Billings Outlaws, and the off-field saga involving the former ownership group of the team.

Jeff Welsch: Meh, the cynic in me says it's just theater from two multi-millionaires looking to bolster their fortunes.

Bill Bighaus: When two college football fat cats are squabbling, I don't pay much attention.

Jake Iverson: Saban started this by alleging that the Aggies were paying their players, which is what they should be doing anyway.

Greg Rachac: It's always fun to watch two coaches who are spoiled rotten in terms of talent and resources bicker about recruiting.

5. What’s the best name for a pet that you’ve heard?

John Letasky: By Hollywood standards, Rin Tin Tin. Too many personal favorites in honor of present and past beloved family pets to mention.

Jeff Welsch: My inherited tabby cat is named Hobbs after the protagonist in The Natural. Yet she can't even hit her litter box, much less a curveball.

Bill Bighaus: This might age me, but I am going with Lassie.

Jake Iverson: I once met an old ranch dog named Steve.

Greg Rachac: Santa's Little Helper.

