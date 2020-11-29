Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. Did the committee get it right with the first College Football Playoff rankings?

John Letasky: The rankings look good. An Alabama-Notre Dame title match would be epic. In the end it might be neat if BYU were a top-four team.

Jeff Welsch: In the strangest year, we're back to Alabama and The Little Three.

Victor Flores: Dabo Swinney's absurd accusation that Florida State forfeited for non-COVID reasons should knock Clemson out of the top four. Replace the Tigers with, let's say, Oregon.

Mike Scherting: In the year of COVID, is anything as it seems? It's hard to even tell who is playing whom these days, let alone how those teams rank.

Greg Rachac: Until it's at least an eight-team playoff, I'm not sure it will ever be right.

2. Will the NHL be able to start on Jan. 1?

John Letasky: A fresh start to a new year on Jan. 1 would be very cool. I hope the NHL can make it happen.

Jeff Welsch: No reason to think the NHL is at any more or less risk than our other sports during a rising COVID-19 tide.