Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. Did the committee get it right with the first College Football Playoff rankings?
John Letasky: The rankings look good. An Alabama-Notre Dame title match would be epic. In the end it might be neat if BYU were a top-four team.
Jeff Welsch: In the strangest year, we're back to Alabama and The Little Three.
Victor Flores: Dabo Swinney's absurd accusation that Florida State forfeited for non-COVID reasons should knock Clemson out of the top four. Replace the Tigers with, let's say, Oregon.
Mike Scherting: In the year of COVID, is anything as it seems? It's hard to even tell who is playing whom these days, let alone how those teams rank.
Greg Rachac: Until it's at least an eight-team playoff, I'm not sure it will ever be right.
2. Will the NHL be able to start on Jan. 1?
John Letasky: A fresh start to a new year on Jan. 1 would be very cool. I hope the NHL can make it happen.
Jeff Welsch: No reason to think the NHL is at any more or less risk than our other sports during a rising COVID-19 tide.
Victor Flores: I would bet so. It seems leagues, like the rest of the country, now treat COVID as an inconvenience rather than a major issue.
Mike Scherting: Or will the NBA be able to start Dec. 22? Or high school basketball Jan. 2? Everything is day-to-day it seems.
Greg Rachac: Doubtful, but it would be great if the coolest game on earth could help us wave bye-bye to 2020.
3. Does the upcoming 10-day National Finals Rodeo rank as one of the most grueling runs in sports?
John Letasky: For sure. C'mon Mike and Jeff — I'm fine with an Iditarod comparison, but if you are going to mention cycling make it a major like the Tour de France. And ... who follows rowing?
Jeff Welsch: It's rugged for sure, but eight-second rides compared to the eight-day Iditarod or eight-day bicycle Race Across America? No.
Victor Flores: Definitely. I've left every rodeo I've seen wondering how these athletes can compete without becoming incapacitated.
Mike Scherting: As one of many that qualify. The Atlantic Rowing Race sounds like another. Rowing across the Atlantic for a month or more? No, thank you.
Greg Rachac: Yes. It's one of the most underappreciated events in terms of physical endurance.
4. Do you like the idea of having every game of the NCAA men's basketball tournament at one site?
John Letasky: Sure, if it allows the tourney to be played. Victor might have a valid point as well, but overall I do like the regional competition.
Jeff Welsch: It's not great for the communities scheduled to host, but to ensure the games are played, yes.
Victor Flores: Not only do I like it, I think it might be worth considering as a permanent change. I have no issues with the pre-pandemic format, but one site might make the tourney feel even more momentous.
Mike Scherting: In the last nine months or so I've thrown a lot of "traditional" sports takes out the window. Whatever gets the job done is my new motto.
Greg Rachac: Not really. But if the NBA and NHL proved anything it's that bubbles work. There's too much revenue at stake for the NCAA to not make it happen.
5. Do you have a favorite recipe for leftover Thanksgiving turkey?
John Letasky: Who needs a recipe when Thanksgiving Dinner for a second or third straight day is great!
Jeff Welsch: Nope, just eat it straight out of the fridge with a little seasoning salt.
Victor Flores: I've never had a traditional Thanksgiving dinner at my place, so I've never had the chance to make a leftover turkey recipe. With ham, it's simple: ham and eggs for breakfast until the meat is gone.
Mike Scherting: Timely question ... my wife made a turkey pot pie with stuffing topping with the leftovers. Delicious.
Greg Rachac: Sure. Cold between two slices of bread. Eat your heart out, Bobby Flay.
