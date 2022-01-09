Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. What is your biggest takeaway from Montana State's appearance in the FCS championship game?

John Letasky: That the Bison will be hard to knock from the top, but I'm betting if anybody can it will be the Bobcats or Griz.

Lindsay Rossmiller: A lot of things have to go right to get to the championship, but the future seems bright for the Bobcats.

Bill Bighaus: Disappointment. I was hoping the Bobcats could topple a true FCS juggernaut and win it all. But it was great to see them make the championship game, and now take some swagger into next season.

Mike Scherting: And the thunder rolls. Still, it was great to see the Cats bring some excitement to the state.

Greg Rachac: That game was the latest example of how high the bar has been set by NDSU. No one player would have made the difference, whether they're from Butte or not.

2. Is the Montana State Bobcats football team built for the long haul?

John Letasky: Yes, the momentum won't be easy to stop at MSU and I'm sure Vigen knows he can't rest on his laurels.