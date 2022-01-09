Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. What is your biggest takeaway from Montana State's appearance in the FCS championship game?
John Letasky: That the Bison will be hard to knock from the top, but I'm betting if anybody can it will be the Bobcats or Griz.
Lindsay Rossmiller: A lot of things have to go right to get to the championship, but the future seems bright for the Bobcats.
Bill Bighaus: Disappointment. I was hoping the Bobcats could topple a true FCS juggernaut and win it all. But it was great to see them make the championship game, and now take some swagger into next season.
Mike Scherting: And the thunder rolls. Still, it was great to see the Cats bring some excitement to the state.
Greg Rachac: That game was the latest example of how high the bar has been set by NDSU. No one player would have made the difference, whether they're from Butte or not.
2. Is the Montana State Bobcats football team built for the long haul?
John Letasky: Yes, the momentum won't be easy to stop at MSU and I'm sure Vigen knows he can't rest on his laurels.
Lindsay Rossmiller: This seems like this could be a special group, but it feels like this is something they've been building for awhile so I don't think they'll be entirely decimated.
Bill Bighaus: Yes. I don't foresee a drop off like what happened after the 1984 championship. A run to the title game is great for recruiting, morale and confidence down the road.
Mike Scherting: How long a haul we talking about here? North Dakota State's been built for the long haul, but expecting that might be a bit much.
Greg Rachac: I'll say this: The Cats are really going to miss this outgoing senior class. But the team culture seems strong. No question they'll remain competitive nationally.
3. What's the most unique story about this season's Bobcats football team?
John Letasky: What a special team; from the coaching change, to the regular season and rebounding from the loss to UM, to switching QBs, this team had mettle.
Lindsay Rossmiller: Watching the career story arcs of Tucker Rovig and Tommy Mellott intersect in a contrast of emotions during the final snaps and celebration after the semifinal will stay in my memory.
Bill Bighaus: Coach Vigen's decision go with the Butte dynamo, Touchdown Tommy, as his quarterback for the playoffs.
Mike Scherting: I mean, it's gotta be Touchdown Tommy. To go from special teams to starting quarterback? C'mon.
Greg Rachac: The way Brent Vigen filled Jeff Choate's formidable shoes and guided MSU to the next level with businesslike acumen.
4. Just how bizarre is the Bucs-Antonio Brown situation?
John Letasky: Nothing surprises me in pro sports anymore.
Lindsay Rossmiller: It's something I've never seen before for sure.
Bill Bighaus: Bizarre is an apt description of AB's latest antics, but this situation might be a bit more complicated and involve the Bucs' front office.
Mike Scherting: The Bucs knew what they were getting into when they signed him. If they didn't have guardrails in place, that's on them.
Greg Rachac: At first I put the blame on Brown and his perceived "mental issues." But after hearing his side of the story and the way the coaches apparently treated him, it's even more convoluted.
5. What are you most looking forward to now that the Holidays are over?
John Letasky: My brother gave me a couple Thomas Cyclone lures for Christmas. The past couple of summers I didn't really make any time to be on the water; this year the plan is to hang that "Gone Fishing" sign up.