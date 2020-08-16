Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. With no college football games in Montana this fall, how disappointed are you?
Jeff Welsch: I'd take it back in a heartbeat, but I must admit after 35 years of autumn sameness I'm intrigued to see how these next four months unfurl.
Mike Scherting: I have empathy for the players and coaches. Hopefully, they'll get some sort of season in the spring.
Victor Flores: It's tough, and I can only imagine how disappointed the players, coaches and die-hard fans feel. The worst part: This state/country could have taken steps to avoid this fate.
Lindsay Rossmiller: It's certainly unlike anything I've seen before, but I think I'm past the disappointed stage and am just more resigned than anything else.
Greg Rachac: All about the coaches and athletes, and it's most painful for them. Hope I'm wrong, but spring football seems unrealistic.
2. The Big Ten and Pac-12 won't play football but the SEC, ACC and Big 12 might. What do you make of the chaos?
Jeff Welsch: It's just another reminder of how brutally tribal this nation has become. In general, Blue States vs. Red States. And so utterly predictable.
Mike Scherting: How do you make anything of chaos? I mean, that's all it is.
Victor Flores: Part of me thinks the SEC, ACC and Big 12 are just dragging their feet and will eventually postpone their seasons. A bigger part of me thinks they will play this fall no matter what.
Lindsay Rossmiller: Hit the nail on the head — it's all chaos.
Greg Rachac: It underscores the need for a uniform policy. The lack of leadership coming from the NCAA is striking.
3. Where does Portland's Damian Lillard rank on your list of NBA stars?
Jeff Welsch: My favorite for many reasons, not the least of which being that he's a Big Sky product.
Mike Scherting: I could picture him fitting in nicely with Giannis. In Milwaukee, of course.
Victor Flores: He's always been high on my list, and his bubble performance has vaulted him close to the top. He might be the coolest athlete alive.
Lindsay Rossmiller: Whether it's Logo Lillard or Lillard Time, I'm a fan.
Greg Rachac: Anyone who can casually pull up and drain 40-footers is my kind of player. Just ask my former teammates.
4. Should MLB attempt a bubble format for the postseason to ensure it can crown a champion?
Jeff Welsch: Sure, it seems the only successful format. My question ... will my Cardinals make the playoffs if they finish with three losses (and two wins)?
Mike Scherting: Other leagues have shown it's a valid solution. But don't let Cleveland's Zach Plesac and Mike Clevinger into the bubble!
Victor Flores: Absolutely. Just don't let the Cardinals in.
Lindsay Rossmiller: It's probably the closest they're going to get to actually being able to.
Greg Rachac: With 16 playoff teams it could be a challenge, but as the NBA and NHL have shown it's definitely worth a try.
5. What is your favorite water activity (swimming, fishing, boating, etc.)?
Jeff Welsch: In my devil-may-care days it was whitewater rafting the West's great rivers, but as a budding geezer I've shifted to fly fishing.
Mike Scherting: These days I'm content to sit on a river bank and just watch the water go by. Even better if the water is chilling a beverage or two. Serenity now.
Victor Flores: Every time I kayak, I badly wish I owned one. Any readers out there want to buy me a kayak (and a car rack, and a house)?
Lindsay Rossmiller: Hard to argue with a summer day floating the river.
Greg Rachac: Apparently it's hitting golf balls into the water, though it's not a favorite past time.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!