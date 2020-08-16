Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1. With no college football games in Montana this fall, how disappointed are you?

Jeff Welsch: I'd take it back in a heartbeat, but I must admit after 35 years of autumn sameness I'm intrigued to see how these next four months unfurl.

Mike Scherting: I have empathy for the players and coaches. Hopefully, they'll get some sort of season in the spring.

Victor Flores: It's tough, and I can only imagine how disappointed the players, coaches and die-hard fans feel. The worst part: This state/country could have taken steps to avoid this fate.

Lindsay Rossmiller: It's certainly unlike anything I've seen before, but I think I'm past the disappointed stage and am just more resigned than anything else.

Greg Rachac: All about the coaches and athletes, and it's most painful for them. Hope I'm wrong, but spring football seems unrealistic.

2. The Big Ten and Pac-12 won't play football but the SEC, ACC and Big 12 might. What do you make of the chaos?

Jeff Welsch: It's just another reminder of how brutally tribal this nation has become. In general, Blue States vs. Red States. And so utterly predictable.