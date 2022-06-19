Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. Will basketball ever see another dynasty like the Golden State Warriors?

John Letasky: I'm over the Warriors, Draymond Green, and their style of basketball, and have been for awhile. So sure, I hope a new team comes along soon.

Victor Flores: Ever is a long time, but winning four titles in eight years with the same core (all drafted) will be tough to replicate.

Bill Bighaus: Didn't we ask a similar question in 2007 after the San Antonio Spurs won four in eight years?

Mike Scherting: I'm with Victor. It's not so much that the Warriors have won those four titles, but how they've done it. I think they've shown that adding Kevin Durant a few years ago was an unnecessary move.

Greg Rachac: We're playing a little fast and loose with the term "dynasty" now, aren't we?

2. Bill Bighaus had a column about bringing the national bowling tourney back to MetraPark. Will it happen?

John Letasky: Local elected officials, MetraPark officials, and those in the local tourism business should make this happen. Over the years, the scuttlebutt has been the bowlers would like to come back.

Victor Flores: Doubtful. It's been 20 years since the tournament was held in Billings, and tourney directors seem pretty content to keep it in Nevada almost every year.

Bill Bighaus: If it doesn't, it will be a crying shame. There is simply no good reason not to make another bid.

Mike Scherting: If the bowling tournament had wanted to come back, it'd have been here by now.

Greg Rachac: I guess that's a question best posed to our local leaders. And you can probably assume what the answer would be.

3. How unique is it that a father and son duo, Steve and Wes Keller, lead the Montana boys and girls basketball all-star teams?

John Letasky: It's a pretty neat deal, and to hear Steve Keller at the Midland Roundtable luncheon Friday talk about how proud he was that his son Wes was the national coach of the year was pretty cool as well.

Victor Flores: Not sure if it's ever happened before, but it's undoubtedly rare. A cool story.

Bill Bighaus: This father-son duo, long known for their winning ways and intensity, is extra special, for sure.

Mike Scherting: You probably couldn't find a more competitive duo, be they father and son or not. Those two guys don't want to win. They need to win.

Greg Rachac: It's pretty cool, and they're making a mockery of the long-held series because of their collective competitiveness.

4. Would you like to see the Montana volleyball all-stars play against each other on Friday and Saturday night?

John Letasky: It's not a bad idea, but the only all-star game that plays two is the all-star basketball series where Montana meets Wyoming and I can see why they do that. With that being said, I feel one match is appropriate.

Victor Flores: One match feels like enough, but if the players are clamoring for another, I'm all for it.

Bill Bighaus: With the June calendar already loaded with high school all-star showdowns, what difference is one more night going to make? Let's play two!

Mike Scherting: The basketball players get two games, why not volleyball? (As I heap on more work for the Midland Roundtable folks!) But, it would be interesting to see the adjustments from the first game to the second.

Greg Rachac: Guess it's up to the players. If they're in, go for it.

5. So, have you started hearing fireworks in your neighborhood yet?

John Letasky: A few the other night actually and I'm sure the noise and lights will continue to gradually build up until July Fourth.

Victor Flores: Not yet, but I'm sure they'll start popping off soon. Hopefully the wet conditions last a few more weeks.

Bill Bighaus: No, just gunshots.

Mike Scherting: Surprisingly, n — Doh! There goes some now.

Greg Rachac: Bighaus nailed it, but didn't mention the ringing of sirens that quickly follow.

