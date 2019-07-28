1. With 13 football teams, is the Big Sky Conference too big?
John Letasky: Probably. Maybe the league should be split into two divisions.
Bill Bighaus: I am fine with it just as long as my alma mater Eastern Washington gets to play Montana every year.
Joe Kusek: Ya think? Everybody needs to play each other to declare a true conference champion. Some teams benefit greatly from missing key games.
Victor Flores: The balanced schedule argument is a good one, and it's always bugged me that the conference has so many teams (especially Cal Poly, Sacramento State and UC Davis) that aren't close to Big Sky country.
Greg Rachac: Yes. Nine teams would be perfect, with a balanced eight-game league schedule. But there is no easy fix.
2. NFL training camps are underway. How is your team looking?
John Letasky: The Yankees are looking good.
Bill Bighaus: Undefeated.
Joe Kusek: Sweaty.
Victor Flores: I'm nominally a 49ers fan, and I guess Jimmy Garoppolo is healthy, so sure, whatever, I don't care.
Greg Rachac: Trying not to pay too close attention yet. It's July, people. It's baseball season.
3. What are your overall impressions of this year's Baseball Hall of Fame class?
John Letasky: I really have no problems with the class. The players earned the distinction through a process.
Bill Bighaus: If you follow Seattle Mariners' baseball (like I do), you have to celebrate the well-deserved induction of Mr. Clutch Edgar Martinez.
Joe Kusek: It's more who didn't deserve rather who was worthy. Disagree with Victor. Lee Smith should have been in years ago. Harold Baines and Roy Halladay are long reaches.
Victor Flores: It's sad that Harold Baines (and Lee Smith, to a much smaller extent) will be remembered as an undeserving HOF inductee instead of the solid player he was.
Greg Rachac: Harold Baines, Roy Halladay and Edgar Martinez (yeah, I said it) do not meet my standard.
4. What is the greatest sports play-by-play call of all-time?
John Letasky: "Bird steals the ball!" — Johnny Most.
Bill Bighaus: I kind of liked all the chaos and commentary in 1982 when the Stanford marching band wandered onto the field before the game was over and California wound up winning on a last-second kickoff return.
Joe Kusek: "Do you believe in miracles?" by Al Michaels is the standard-bearer.
Victor Flores: Not gonna overthink this. It's "Do you believe in miracles?" and it's not close. Honorable mention: "The Giants win the pennant!"
Greg Rachac: Al Michaels' "Do you believe in miracles?" is the line by which all others should be judged.
5. We've been to the moon, but if NASA offered you a trip to Mars, are you in?
John Letasky: Funny, Joe. Real funny. That's LOL funny. ... I wouldn't be interested in visiting the Red Planet.
Bill Bighaus: I've got my Tang packed and I am ready to go.
Joe Kusek: I'll pack Letasky's bags.
Victor Flores: Space, like the ocean, fascinates me a ton and terrifies me more.
Greg Rachac: No thanks. I can't even be in a car longer than five hours.