Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. With football camp underway, which football team will have a better season: Montana or Montana State?

Mike Scherting: Seems like the Griz will win more games. But doesn't "better season" boil down to who wins the Cat-Griz game?

Jeff Welsch: I anticipate strong seasons from both, but the Griz are overdue in the one game that determines the "better season."

Bill Bighaus: I just have a feeling that this is Bobby Hauck's year at Montana.

Mario Small: I would love to see a throwback season from the Griz.

Victor Flores: I refuse to answer this impossible question (that I wrote). The Cats and Griz are basically ranked the same in the preseason polls and have basically not played a game since 2019. Flip a coin.

2. Alabama, Clemson, Oklahoma and Ohio State are the top four teams in the preseason coaches poll. Will those be the four College Football Playoff teams?

Mike Scherting: Most likely ... yawn.

Jeff Welsch: Yes, yes, maybe, yes. Always seems as if Georgia and Oklahoma are vying to see who gets left at the CFP altar.