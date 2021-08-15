Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. With football camp underway, which football team will have a better season: Montana or Montana State?
Mike Scherting: Seems like the Griz will win more games. But doesn't "better season" boil down to who wins the Cat-Griz game?
Jeff Welsch: I anticipate strong seasons from both, but the Griz are overdue in the one game that determines the "better season."
Bill Bighaus: I just have a feeling that this is Bobby Hauck's year at Montana.
Mario Small: I would love to see a throwback season from the Griz.
Victor Flores: I refuse to answer this impossible question (that I wrote). The Cats and Griz are basically ranked the same in the preseason polls and have basically not played a game since 2019. Flip a coin.
2. Alabama, Clemson, Oklahoma and Ohio State are the top four teams in the preseason coaches poll. Will those be the four College Football Playoff teams?
Mike Scherting: Most likely ... yawn.
Jeff Welsch: Yes, yes, maybe, yes. Always seems as if Georgia and Oklahoma are vying to see who gets left at the CFP altar.
Bill Bighaus: I hope not. We need to get a Washington or Oregon in there to pique my interest come playoff time.
Mario Small: Will the perennial powerhouses be chin checked another year, certainly.
Victor Flores: Watch out for Oregon! (Narrator: You do not need to watch out for Oregon.)
3. What's the most interesting storyline heading into the NFL season?
Mike Scherting: Is this season the NFL version of "The Last Dance" for the Packers and Aaron Rodgers/Davante Adams?
Jeff Welsch: How will the league respond when it has its first COVID-19 forfeit?
Bill Bighaus: What are the Houston Texans or NFL going to do about quarterback Deshaun Watson?
Mario Small: Does Tom Brady have one more in him?
Victor Flores: I'm with Scherting. Rodgers could win the Super Bowl or retire midseason. Whatever happens with him/the Packers, it will be entertaining.
4. Milwaukee pitcher Corbin Burns tied an MLB record with 10 straight strikeouts on Wednesday. What's a lesser-known sports record you'd like to see get broken?
Mike Scherting: This question would require me to do some research on obscure records. As I'm just now finding out, I don't care enough about obscure records to learn about them.
Jeff Welsch: Most consecutive at-bats without a hit. I have no idea what the current answer is, but what an epic slump it must be.
Bill Bighaus: The Texas Rangers' 24-inch Boomstick hot dog, loaded with chili, cheese and jalapenos, was once consumed at the ballpark in a record four minutes. Seems to me that "sports" record is beatable.
Mario Small: Which team uses the most spittoons in the last 10 years of MLB play.
Victor Flores: The single-game strikeout record from one pitcher was my first thought, but that might not qualify as "lesser-known," so I'll go with most consecutive plate appearances without making an out from one player.
5. In light of the "Field of Dreams" game between the Yankees and White Sox, what's your favorite baseball movie?
Mike Scherting: 1976's "Bad News Bears." Coach Buttermaker. Pitching ace Amanda Wurlitzer. The cigarette-smoking Kelly Leak. Hot-head Tanner Boyle. What a cast of characters!
Jeff Welsch: If I were allowed to have only one, it's "Bull Durham" — though if you haven't seen "Battered Bastards of Baseball," do it.
Bill Bighaus: I really enjoyed the story of Roger Maris in "61*." It's hard to believe that movie is 20 years old.
Mario Small: "The Sandlot" — "You're killing me, Smalls" — or "A League of Their Own" — "There's no crying in baseball!"
Victor Flores: Mario stole two of my top choices, although I'm not sure anything can top "Moneyball." It's a fantastic book that I didn't think could make a good movie, and they made it a great one.