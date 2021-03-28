Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. Does MLB need to make any changes to modernize, speed up or change the flow of a game?
John Letasky: The reliance on analytics and the shift defense have taken a lot of fun out of the game.
Mike Scherting: Too many to mention in this small space. Other sports routinely make changes to make their product better, why shouldn't MLB?
Bill Bighaus: I absolutely despise the shift. Get rid of it!
Victor Flores: Move the mound back.
Greg Rachac: Hitters are the problem. Too much fidgeting with battling gloves and wasting time at the plate. Just get in the box and hit.
2. Where does Elgin Baylor, who passed away last week, rank on the list of all-time Lakers greats?
John Letasky: The Lakers have had so many phenomenal players, he might be coming off the bench on an all-time great team.
Mike Scherting: Starting five, for sure. The Lakers could have a lot of big men in that starting lineup.
Bill Bighaus: I would insert him in their all-time starting lineup. He was a major star in the NBA in the 1960s.
Victor Flores: So tough to compare eras, but it's hard to say anything less than top five. He was an unprecedented talent.
Greg Rachac: Third, behind Magic Johnson and Jerry West.
3. Did the MSU men's and women's basketball teams make the right move passing on postseason basketball invites?
John Letasky: This year, you could go either way but it would have been nice to see the women's team get the chance to continue play.
Mike Scherting: It was time to move on and concentrate on the future, anyway. Just be glad to be able to participate in the conference tourney.
Bill Bighaus: Probably. This has been a really rough year for all involved, on and off the court. I can't blame them for saying "enough is enough."
Victor Flores: I'm sure they would have accepted the invites if enough people within the program wanted them to, so it makes sense to save some time and money.
Greg Rachac: Yes. It was a blessing that there was a season to begin with. Time to move forward and set your sights on 2021-22.
4. What has been the biggest highlight of the NCAA men's basketball tournament?
John Letasky: It has been fun to watch Wayne Tinkle's Oregon State squad and FSU and RayQuan Evans have success.
Mike Scherting: Haven't watched a second, to be honest. But I've read quite a bit about Oregon State's run under the guidance of Wayne Tinkle.
Bill Bighaus: I haven't followed the Madness as closely this year, but I am aware of the upsets, close calls and have enjoyed seeing the highlights of Oregon State, Oregon and Gonzaga marching into the Sweet 16.
Victor Flores: The Oregon men's and women's success have been my personal highlights, but even this Duck has to admit that Oregon State has been the best story.
Greg Rachac: Simply, the madness itself. All these upsets reinforce how much we missed it all last year. May it never leave us again.
5. When the pandemic finally ends will you do anything "virtually" ever again?
John Letasky: No, although it would be nice to "virtually" cut the lawn or shovel snow.
Mike Scherting: The pandemic kind of reinforced to me how much of a homebody I am.
Bill Bighaus: Luckily, I wasn't asked to do anything "virtually" during the COVID-19 outbreak. The virtual world, especially when it comes to sporting events, isn't for me.
Victor Flores: I'll certainly be on fewer Zoom calls, but we did things virtually before the pandemic and will do more going forward, whether we want to or not.
Greg Rachac: In this technological world? For sure. As for the pandemic finally ending ... get your shots, people. It can't be encouraged enough.