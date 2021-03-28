Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

Mike Scherting: Haven't watched a second, to be honest. But I've read quite a bit about Oregon State's run under the guidance of Wayne Tinkle.

Bill Bighaus: I haven't followed the Madness as closely this year, but I am aware of the upsets, close calls and have enjoyed seeing the highlights of Oregon State, Oregon and Gonzaga marching into the Sweet 16.

Victor Flores: The Oregon men's and women's success have been my personal highlights, but even this Duck has to admit that Oregon State has been the best story.

Greg Rachac: Simply, the madness itself. All these upsets reinforce how much we missed it all last year. May it never leave us again.

5. When the pandemic finally ends will you do anything "virtually" ever again?

John Letasky: No, although it would be nice to "virtually" cut the lawn or shovel snow.

Mike Scherting: The pandemic kind of reinforced to me how much of a homebody I am.

Bill Bighaus: Luckily, I wasn't asked to do anything "virtually" during the COVID-19 outbreak. The virtual world, especially when it comes to sporting events, isn't for me.