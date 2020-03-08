Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

Mario Small: Yes sir. He is in his prime.

Bill Bighaus: No. I am having a hard time lately getting on board with all these contracts worth hundreds of millions of dollars. Nobody should be paid that much. It's simply insane.

Victor Flores: 100%. He's arguably the second-best player in MLB (behind Mike Trout), and his contract will pay him like the 15th-best.

4. Do you like the format of all the state basketball championships being on the same weekend?

John Letasky: I'd prefer they were spread out, and I feel some hoops fans might, too. But, then I'd probably have a different idea. Let's try this out and see how it works. It might turn out OK and be kind of cool.

Jeff Welsch: Well, I'm a big advocate for bringing back The Big 32. Winning a Class AA title these days is basically winning a conference title. How cool would it be to see Hardin's boys play Missoula Hellgate?

Mario Small: Yes I do. Instead of March Madness, we (Montana) can rename it MHSA's Wicked Weekend. No?

Bill Bighaus: No. I think it is a bit too much for one weekend. Let's spread it out a little more so all the teams get to bask in more of the spotlight.