Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. If Jess Lockwood returns from his hamstring injury this year, will he be a PBR title contender?
John Letasky: When Lockwood is hot and healthy, there is not a rider on the circuit who can match his production. Given the PBR's schedule and Lockwood's history of comebacks, he's capable but this is a tall task.
Jeff Welsch: Would Mike Trout be an MVP contender if he was out until August? How about Tom Brady if he were hurt until Thanksgiving? Hard to imagine.
Mario Small: After a few seconds of just watching bull riding I begin having phantom pains. Everywhere. I believe luck and a heavy dose of crazy will help our cowboy back to the promised land.
Bill Bighaus: Probably not. After seeing the video replay, the injury looks serious enough that it could cost him the entire season. Six months is likely wishful thinking.
Victor Flores: It's unlikely, but he's one of the few bull riders who could miss six months and still contend.
2. Is the Iditarod still a viable sporting event, or should the sled dog race be retired?
John Letasky: It's fun reading about the Iditarod and imagining what the race must be like. Plus, it helps out the Alaskan economy, people enjoy it, and I believe the mushers care about their dogs. Keep on racing.
Jeff Welsch: Having covered the event, I know for Alaskans it's the Super Bowl. I also know Alaskans could care less what people in the Lower 48 think. To them, "Doug Swingley" is still three four-letter words.
Mario Small: "How the West was won," the Iditarod comes to mind. The race is primeval, made of sheer will and endurance. Any competition that involves Mother Nature's wrath should stay in America's current lexicon.
Bill Bighaus: Is it still going? I haven't paid any attention since Montanan Doug Swingley was in his heyday 20-25 years ago.
Victor Flores: I never feel great about dogs potentially being put in harm's way, but I don't have a strong opinion. Semi-related: "The Sports Gene" by David Epstein features a fascinating chapter on sled dogs.
3. Is Christian Yelich worth the investment for the Milwaukee Brewers?
John Letasky: Yes. I also kind of like the fact that Yelich is happy playing in Milwaukee. That is great for the game. Kudos to Yelich and the Brewers for making this happen.
Jeff Welsch: We can debate whether any athlete is worth that much. But that's America. And when I look at owner wallets I'm not going to begrudge wealth for the employees who make owner wealth possible.
Mario Small: Yes sir. He is in his prime.
Bill Bighaus: No. I am having a hard time lately getting on board with all these contracts worth hundreds of millions of dollars. Nobody should be paid that much. It's simply insane.
Victor Flores: 100%. He's arguably the second-best player in MLB (behind Mike Trout), and his contract will pay him like the 15th-best.
4. Do you like the format of all the state basketball championships being on the same weekend?
John Letasky: I'd prefer they were spread out, and I feel some hoops fans might, too. But, then I'd probably have a different idea. Let's try this out and see how it works. It might turn out OK and be kind of cool.
Jeff Welsch: Well, I'm a big advocate for bringing back The Big 32. Winning a Class AA title these days is basically winning a conference title. How cool would it be to see Hardin's boys play Missoula Hellgate?
Mario Small: Yes I do. Instead of March Madness, we (Montana) can rename it MHSA's Wicked Weekend. No?
Bill Bighaus: No. I think it is a bit too much for one weekend. Let's spread it out a little more so all the teams get to bask in more of the spotlight.
Victor Flores: I'd prefer the tournaments to be distributed over two or three weeks. And if they are all going to be held on the same weekend, it would be fun to play them all in one metro area.
5. Are you in favor of not changing the clocks twice a year and sticking with either MST or MDT all year long?
John Letasky: I like it the way it is. This way, we can look forward to spring and summer hours. I do like standard time, though, as it seems I do get an earlier start to the day.
Jeff Welsch: I prefer Daylight Time, but can we just get every state on the same page? I can never remember whether we're the same time as Arizona or an hour ahead.
Mario Small: I also think we could re-adapt to the Mayan long calendar as well (*sigh). What does the Farmer's Almanac have to say? I have a hard time with change.
Bill Bighaus: I want to "spring forward" forever. I enjoy the longer, lighter evenings.
Victor Flores: Make it Daylight Savings Time year-round. I'm tired of winter days that get dark at 4:30 p.m.