Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. Is the PGA Tour right in saying those in the Saudi-funded pro golf league aren't eligible to compete in tour events?

John Letasky: I don't have any problems with that. I do wonder if those players will be allowed to return if this new Saudi-funded league fails.

Victor Flores: Yes, but it hardly matters to those players. They're still eligible for majors (for now, at least), and they wouldn't be in this Saudi league if they really wanted to play in PGA Tour events.

Bill Bighaus: This divided country has now wrapped its tentacles around golf. What's next?

Mike Scherting: It's the PGA's tour, shouldn't they be allowed to say who's eligible and who isn't? On the other hand, it seems rather petty.

Lindsay Rossmiller: Doesn't every governing body of sport set eligibility requirements? I'm sure there will be lots of litigation to decide though.

2. What is in store for the Denver Broncos with the Walton-Penner family agreeing to purchase the team?

John Letasky: Hopefully, in combination with the coaching and management change and bringing in Wilson, a return to the top of the league.

Victor Flores: The team might spend a little more. I'm also curious about Stan Kroenke's effect on the Broncos and beyond, now that he has ownership stake in basically every pro team in Colorado.

Bill Bighaus: Quarterback Russell Wilson will now be decked out in Walmart hand-me-downs and sweat pants.

Mike Scherting: From what I've read, a new stadium seems to be on the wish list among many.

Lindsay Rossmiller: I think I'm more intrigued by what they'll look like with a new roster. Ownership changes generally tend to take longer to trickle down to the product.

3. What do you think of the Billings Mustangs new logos?

John Letasky: I like the updates. Periodically teams need to refresh their image and I'm sure many fans also find the logos refreshing.

Victor Flores: They're a little busy, but I mostly like them. Good color scheme, and the mustang is sufficiently intimidating.

Bill Bighaus: I hope they don't think they have to reinvent the Dehler Dog or Stang Burger, too!

Mike Scherting: Trying to be too modern. I think they'll look outdated in two or three years. I'm glad they stuck with the traditional rearing horse, though. That one is clean, simple, iconic.

Lindsay Rossmiller: It feels a bit different to have so much black, but it's nice to have a refresh that doesn't remove all the historic elements a team is known for.

4. Will the new PBR Team Series be a hit among bull riding fans?

John Letasky: I'm sure there will be some new fans drawn to the sport and more interest in areas where there are teams. The tough part for some fans will be getting used to following bull riding in a team format.

Victor Flores: Sometimes team events in individual sport leagues are great, like the Ryder Cup. Sometimes they struggle to catch on, like the PGA's Zurich Classic. Time will tell with this.

Bill Bighaus: Probably, but this reminds me a lot of golf's silly season. Does this really need to be a year-long deal?

Mike Scherting: More content! (Where have I heard that before?) I must say, I'm not wowed by any of the team nicknames. How about the Billings Bullfighters?

Lindsay Rossmiller: It gives fans another thing to connect to. I'm just a little confused about how it all fits together between the usual championship race and the teams.

5. What's your favorite ice cream treat?

John Letasky: Unless it's some weird flavor, isn't all ice cream good — from the frozen food aisle selections at the grocery story, to root beer floats, to ice cream treats from fast food lane.

Victor Flores: I've always been partial to sundaes, from a hot fudge at Oracle Park to the many options at Big Dipper, Sweat Peaks and other Montana ice cream spots.

Bill Bighaus: A huge bowl (or two) of Wilcoxson's Grand Slam.

Mike Scherting: Right now I'm stuck on straight up huckleberry, be it Wilcoxson's or Big Dipper.

Lindsay Rossmiller: Hard to argue with a Wilcoxson's fudge bar or most things with mint.

