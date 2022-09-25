Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. How will the year-long suspension of head coach Ime Udoka affect the Boston Celtics?

John Letasky: It sounds like the Celtics made the right move in suspending him. Hopefully they can rebound and also improve the work environment.

Jeff Welsch: I'm far more focused on the way women in the organization have been victim-blamed on social media than Celtics' W's and L's. Despicable.

Bill Bighaus: He will never coach the Celtics again. And his stupidity will set Boston back two or three years after playing for the title last year.

Jake Iverson: Cheating on Nia Long should get you fired anywhere. But in seriousness, as long as the players are all still there, I don't think it'll change it all that much. I'm skeptical of a coach's importance in this era.

Mike Scherting: I figure they'll be looking for a new head coach.

2. Who is the favorite for AL MVP — the Yankees' Aaron Judge or the Angels' Shohei Ohtani?

John Letasky: It's gotta be Judge. He's chasing a Yankee icon in Roger Maris and the true single-season home run record.

Jeff Welsch: Key word is "valuable". Ohtani is a once in a century freak, but with or without him the Angels are awful. Judge is exploiting Yankee Stadium's beer-league fences.

Bill Bighaus: Judge has a chance to win the Triple Crown. That should be automatic MVP.

Jake Iverson: They're both having top-20 all-time seasons. But here's the thing: We've seen seasons like what Judge is having, spectacular as it is. Ohtani is in uncharted, miraculous territory.

Mike Scherting: You'd get no argument from me if you told me Ohtani is baseball's best player, but Judge has been more valuable this year to New York.

3. What was your opinion on having two Monday Night Football Games?

John Letasky: Kind of seemed a little weird. I'd prefer one game on Monday nights.

Jeff Welsch: Seems to me they're diluting the pool and the MNF aura.

Bill Bighaus: Once I get in my recliner I have trouble making it through one game. Two games is a bit too much.

Jake Iverson: Love it. Scherting is right on here. Thursday games are sluggish, poorly played and produce too many injuries. Monday doubleheaders from here on out.

Mike Scherting: The NFL should have a doubleheader every Monday night and get rid of the blasphemous Thursday night games.

4. Jimmy Garoppolo is back behind center for the 49ers. How far can he take San Francisco?

John Letasky: I'm surprised the 49ers seem to give up so easily on him as he usually produces.

Jeff Welsch: Probably as far as the same place Trey Lance would've taken them, i.e., second in the NFC West.

Bill Bighaus: Perhaps to the postseason, once again.

Jake Iverson: He could take them to a male modeling convention.

Mike Scherting: He'll take them as far as the 49ers' defense can go. Same has Trey Lance probably would have. He's a perfectly good starting quarterback.

5. What is the best part about autumn?

John Letasky: College football, the beginning of hunting season with fishing opportunities remaining and holiday TV shows.

Jeff Welsch: For a sports guy, it's the harmonic convergence of college football, postseason baseball and a whiff of college hoops.

Bill Bighaus: It's time to eat pumpkin pie at least once a week.

Jake Iverson: Montana hits its peak of golden beauty, the weather is perfect and postseason baseball is our greatest stretch of sports. It's the most wonderful time of the year.

Mike Scherting: The best part of autumn is it's not summer anymore. All these high-90 to 100-degree temperatures have sapped my enthusiasm for summer.