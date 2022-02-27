Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. Who will win the Brawl of the Wild men's basketball game today and why?

John Letasky: The Bobcats seem to have the more mettle than the Griz, so MSU in a close one.

Jake Iverson: Cats defended their home court last month, I expect the Grizzlies to do the same. It's fun for basketball to be a real rivalry for these two again.

Bill Bighaus: The Grizzlies are 13-1 at home this season, but seem to be struggling at the moment. I am going with the Bobcats.

Victor Flores: I expect MSU to win a close one, simply because the Bobcats won the first Brawl and have put together a better overall season.

Greg Rachac: Griz are tough at home, and they need a win. I'm going with Montana.

2. Was Michigan coach Juwan Howard's penalty appropriate for his role in last Sunday's melee after the Wolverines' game vs. Wisconsin?

John Letasky: Howard should have been fired. What he did was totally inappropriate for a head men's basketball coach at any level of college basketball.

Jake Iverson: No topic in sports is more boring than hand-wringing about the breaking of unwritten rules. Take your L and leave the court. No excuse for it turning violent.

Bill Bighaus: Howard is a hot head who should be sent packing. Throwing punches in the handshake line is not a good look for a coach.

Victor Flores: Swinging at someone is never good, but I don't think he deserves to be fired for his punch/mush. A longer suspension was maybe warranted, though.

Greg Rachac: He should have been fired. End of story.

3. Will a proposed 'Super Golf League' ever truly rival the PGA Tour?

John Letasky: Jake, that is clever! ... I don't think so. Golf isn't setup like boxing where you can have different sanctioning bodies; and that is really confusing for boxing fans anyways.

Jake Iverson: If you're trying to convey the message that your organization will come in first, Greg Norman was a really bad choice as spokesman.

Bill Bighaus: I doubt it will even get off the ground.

Victor Flores: I would've said no way a year ago, but that was before reports came out that Phil, Bryson and others were close to leaving the PGA for a league run by the Saudis. Nothing would surprise me now.

Greg Rachac: Sure. People will always lean toward the events with the biggest names and the biggest stars.

4. Did officials make the right call in stripping Medina Spirit of the horse's Kentucky Derby victory?

John Letasky: No. This whole thing has been blown out of proportion. Sure, go ahead and penalize Baffert but the horse won the race. I don't even know if they're sure it wasn't just a cream.

Jake Iverson: I just feel bad for the poor horse, who died in December at age three. Raises a lot of questions about trainer Bob Baffert, who also trained the two Triple Crown winners from the past decade.

Bill Bighaus: Yes. I would like to see Baffert get grilled for answers. As for Medina Spirit, RIP.

Victor Flores: I think so. Granted, this is the first time I've thought about this story since last spring.

Greg Rachac: If Barry Bonds can't get into the hall of fame, then heck yeah.

5. Law & Order is back on TV. Will you watch?

John Letasky: Probably not because the show is on a day I work, but maybe I'll catch the reruns in 10 years or so.

Jake Iverson: Nope. But if we're really going to lean in to all this '90s nostalgia, how about a Twins World Series title thrown in?

Bill Bighaus: No. I am waiting for law and order to return to our streets, shopping aisles and high school gymnasiums. People need to start behaving better!

Victor Flores: There are too many other shows I want to watch, like The Sopranos, which I recently started and highly recommend.

Greg Rachac: With so many spinoffs, how do you keep any of it straight? If it's crime shows you like, check out Breaking Bad.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0