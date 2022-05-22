Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. Is the PGA Championship better suited for the spring or later in the summer as it previously was scheduled?

John Letasky: It was better in the late summer because the major golf calendar was more spread out.

Jake Iverson: I don't think John Daly would have the stamina to make it if it were any hotter so I like the change.

Bill Bighaus: I liked it later in the summer when I usually had more time to sit and watch it unfold on TV.

Mike Scherting: I'm too occupied with the Premier League title and relegation races to be thinking about golf. #YNWA

Greg Rachac: Spring, summer ... it only makes me feel depressed about my own terrible golfing ability.

2. How will departing Skyview boys basketball coach Kevin Morales be remembered at the school?

John Letasky: Morales, who is now a legendary Heights sports figure, led a dominant program at a school that wasn't really known for basketball prior to his arrival. An A-plus effort and an A-plus resume.

Jake Iverson: He won a championship in half of the seasons he coached. Hard to imagine a better record than that.

Bill Bighaus: As truly a class act. I really enjoyed the story in The Gazette where he gave nearly all of the credit for his success to his assistant coaches and players.

Mike Scherting: Four state titles in eight years is a pretty solid legacy to leave behind, especially in Class AA.

Greg Rachac: As the author of the best era of boys basketball in the history of the school.

3. Your thoughts on the recent announcement that pro wrestler Ric Flair will have one last match at age 73?

John Letasky: The Nature Boy is back in the news! You know Flair still has something in the tank. I was pumped up when I saw the news on Twitter.

Jake Iverson: This is just the plot of the 2006 classic "Rocky Balboa." Hollywood can't come up with any new ideas!

Bill Bighaus: What a buffoon!

Mike Scherting: Hmmm, I wonder who's going to win?

Greg Rachac: Gordie Howe came back to play 80 National Hockey League games at the age of 51. Anything is possible.

4. On a difficulty scale in pro sports, where would kicking a field goal or extra point in indoor football rank?

John Letasky: After watching three games this year, it isn't easy. However, if you aren't producing teams will find a replacement.

Jake Iverson: Hold my beer for a sec and I'll show you how easy it is.

Bill Bighaus: It must be tougher than you'd think. Didn't the Outlaws' kicker go 1 for 6 in the last game and get fired?

Mike Scherting: The uprights are, what, nine feet across in the indoor game? That can't be easy, that's for sure.

Greg Rachac: Wait ... did you say "pro" sports?

5. Will you be jockeying for a spot in line when Chick-fil-A opens its doors in Billings later this summer?

John Letasky: Not likely. Partially due to location, I usually only make it to Popeyes during Great American Hill Climb time — so I'm guessing Chick-fil-A might be a Christmas shopping time option for me.

Jake Iverson: I'll be enjoying the even shorter lines at Popeyes.

Bill Bighaus: Remember all the traffic problems and craziness when Sonic opened in the Heights? I think I will pass on Chick-fil-A for a year or two.

Mike Scherting: I've gone 59 years without sampling Chick-fil-A yet. I'm sure I can wait until all the opening hoopla wanes.

Greg Rachac: The chicken is good but not good enough to absolve them of their backwards views.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1