Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

Jeff Welsch: The more sports the better — and that includes baseball so the only outlet isn't Legion, an expensive and exclusive club program.

Mike Scherting: Two thumbs up. Makes sense now that college programs are starting to offer it.

Victor Flores: Definitely worth trying. My only concern is that it will get crowded out by all of the other fall activities.

Greg Rachac: All for it. Make it happen. Baseball would also be a welcome addition for the bigger schools.

3. Will the new overtime rules in NCAA college football benefit the game?

John Letasky: The old rules seemed to cause much excitement and drama. Why mess with a good thing?

Jeff Welsch: Either run the 2-point plays immediately or after two possessions each so it's fair. Good call on 2-point plays too after two OTs. Some scores were ridiculous.

Mike Scherting: Frankly, I've become less and less offended by ties. Don't want a tie game? Go for the win in regulation.

Victor Flores: On the one hand, the previous college football overtime setup was basically perfect. On the other hand, two-point shootouts sound really fun.