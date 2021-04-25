Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. Monday morning QB time: After watching Montana play two spring football games, should Montana State have played?
John Letasky: After the Griz garnered much attention with the two games, you know the Cats would've liked to have had a few snaps.
Jeff Welsch: Good call for the Griz because fans will be stoked after two convincing wins. Good call for the Cats, too, with a new coach.
Mike Scherting: Too much coaching turnover at MSU to worry about games. The Bobcats did the correct thing.
Victor Flores: I'm not sure if two games would have been that useful even if Jeff Choate was still the coach at MSU.
Greg Rachac: Not with a new head coach. The Cats were smart to hold off so Brent Vigen could acclimate to the players and the program, and vice versa.
2. The MHSA is looking into girls flag football as a pilot program. Thoughts?
John Letasky: It could be fun and it will be interesting to see how it works out. ... and talking about Legion baseball, here's to a great season!
Jeff Welsch: The more sports the better — and that includes baseball so the only outlet isn't Legion, an expensive and exclusive club program.
Mike Scherting: Two thumbs up. Makes sense now that college programs are starting to offer it.
Victor Flores: Definitely worth trying. My only concern is that it will get crowded out by all of the other fall activities.
Greg Rachac: All for it. Make it happen. Baseball would also be a welcome addition for the bigger schools.
3. Will the new overtime rules in NCAA college football benefit the game?
John Letasky: The old rules seemed to cause much excitement and drama. Why mess with a good thing?
Jeff Welsch: Either run the 2-point plays immediately or after two possessions each so it's fair. Good call on 2-point plays too after two OTs. Some scores were ridiculous.
Mike Scherting: Frankly, I've become less and less offended by ties. Don't want a tie game? Go for the win in regulation.
Victor Flores: On the one hand, the previous college football overtime setup was basically perfect. On the other hand, two-point shootouts sound really fun.
Greg Rachac: It should add to the excitement. And it should further benefit sports television executives.
4. Billings may once again be home to an indoor football team. What would be a good nickname for the squad?
John Letasky: Maybe go in a different direction than Outlaws or Mavericks, to create a new identity for a new team. How about the Billings Bulldogs or Magic City Mule Deer.
Jeff Welsch: No-brainer ... bring back the RimRockers!
Mike Scherting: Jeff, RimRockers works best for a basketball team. C'mon! Since "Star of the Big Sky Country" is our city seal, how about Big Sky Stars?
Victor Flores: Go with something magic related (Magic, Magicians, Wizards, etc.) because Billings is the "Magic City" and because those names feel fitting for indoor football.
Greg Rachac: They've already tried Thunderbolts, Outlaws, Mavericks, Outlaws again, Wolves ... you get the picture.
5. So, what do you know about bitcoin?
John Letasky: I wonder how much two bits is worth electronically?
Jeff Welsch: About the same as Ethereum and other get-rich-quick schemes that end in pain.
Mike Scherting: I know I want to stay as far away from it as I can.
Victor Flores: I've made a few failed attempts to learn about it, so I'm screwed if it is indeed the currency of the future.
Greg Rachac: The same as I did about algebra in junior high. Which is to say I'm totally lost, probably to my detriment.