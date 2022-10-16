Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. With the upcoming NILE PRCA rodeo, if you were to name a saddle bronc what name would it be?

John Letasky: Big Sky Treasure Dan in a nod to Montana saddle bronc great Dan Mortensen.

Jeff Welsch: Mr. Ed. He'll give you the answer that you'll endorse ... of course, of course.

Bill Bighaus: Easy Rider. Eight seconds of bliss.

Briar Napier: Bubbles. Give the fierce beast an appropriate moniker.

Mike Scherting: Bronc Nagurski. That's all I've got.

2. Was the recent fishing tournament cheating scandal disturbing or even surprising?

John Letasky: It was a little disturbing. Stretching the truth while talking about fishing is one thing, but this was ridiculous.

Jeff Welsch: Given how fishing and lying have always been inextricably linked, it's surprising it's taken this long. Fifteen years from now those fish are gonna be thhhiiis big!

Bill Bighaus: Forget the fishermen. What about all the cheating and lying by our politicians? Now that's disturbing.

Briar Napier: I'm more surprised that those alleged thought they could get away with winning the event by over 17 pounds. That is a comically heavy weight for five walleye; what were they thinking?

Mike Scherting: When big money is at stake, nothing is surprising. How about those caught cheating get charged with fraud? Is that possible? They basically tried to steal the prize money.

3. Should the Denver Broncos be worried about Russell Wilson's performance, or is it too early to tell?

John Letasky: It was worrisome when the Broncos gave him a big extension.

Jeff Welsch: The Broncos should be worried about whoever cursed the QB position since Peyton Manning's retirement.

Bill Bighaus: Russell Wilson hasn't been the same since he cost Seattle a second Super Bowl win with that stupid interception. The Broncos should be extremely worried.

Briar Napier: The only thing Russ is cooking in Mile High right now is kitchen fires. Be very worried.

Mike Scherting: Of course they should be worried. He's under contract for seven seasons. Bronco's Country, let's ride!

4. Was the modification of the concussion protocol in the NFL appropriate?

John Letasky: There will probably be other adjustments as advancement materializes.

Jeff Welsch: "NFL" and "appropriate" don't belong in the same sentence, and not just in this case.

Bill Bighaus: Other than making lots of money, I don't think the NFL worries about doing anything else right.

Briar Napier: Yes, but this was the NFL's fault in the first place that it got to this point. The Tua situation was very much preventable.

Mike Scherting: I'm still not convinced the league is interested in doing right by its players.

5. Do you prefer Pearson's Salted Nut Rolls or Payday Peanut Caramel Bars?

John Letasky: Hard choice. I'll go with the Salted Nut Rolls. Gotta love the twofer deals.

Jeff Welsch: Ewwww. I'd rather sip pond scum than eat anything with even a hint of peanut butter.

Bill Bighaus: I have always considered the Payday to be a salted nut roll.

Briar Napier: A frozen Payday is an underrated treat. Never had the nut roll, but it looks like an absurd amount of peanuts for one bar.

Mike Scherting: Get out of here with both. Peanuts should not be in sweets, including and especially brownies. That's just the way it is.