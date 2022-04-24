Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. Would it be better for implementation purposes if high school baseball started in 2023-24 instead of next year?

John Letasky: Waiting until 2023-24 to give all the schools a little more time doesn't seem like a bad idea. But, now that play is set to begin next year, "Play ball!" — and good luck.

Lindsay Rossmiller: Maybe? But I also think it just kicks the same issues a year down the road as they will probably still exist in a year so better to just get going.

Bill Bighaus: I saw a story that noted several schools were ready to play next year, so let them play. Let the other schools take their time. We're in no rush.

Mike Scherting: Things seem to be a bit rushed at this point, with a lot of open questions. Waiting probably wouldn't be such a bad idea.

Greg Rachac: Those who are ready and eager should get started. Those who aren't should wait. But it's probably best to get it off the ground now.

2. Who will meet in the NBA Finals and which team will emerge as champion?

John Letasky: How about the Celtics and the Suns, with the Celtics coming out on top.

Lindsay Rossmiller: Without strong NBA team allegiances, I'm usually a fan of the underdog. I'm still waiting to see which bandwagon I'd prefer to join.

Bill Bighaus: I am going with the Suns over the Bucks this time, in a reversal of last year's finals.

Mike Scherting: If last season's postseason was any indication, injuries will likely play a big role in determining the finalists. So not worth a guess at this point.

Greg Rachac: The Heat and Suns will meet in a white-hot Finals series. Phoenix will finally bring a title to the Valley of the Sun.

3. Should the Celtics fans lighten up on Kyrie Irving?

John Letasky: Sounds like things get a little intense when Kyrie visits Boston. I don't mind that, as the 1980s Garden was no picnic for opposing teams, but maybe it is just a tad too intense.

Lindsay Rossmiller: Less vitriol on both sides please. It's not really a great look for either of them.

Bill Bighaus: I believe Kyrie Irving is the one that needs to lighten up and give his middle finger a rest.

Mike Scherting: I think fans should lighten up on everyone. No matter how much money they make, we ask a lot physically and mentally from our professional athletes these days.

Greg Rachac: People in Boston need to lighten up in general.

4. So, what's this about Mike Tyson's airline skirmish?

John Letasky: From what I read and the video on the TV news, it seems like the person Tyson pummeled did misbehave. However, Tyson probably should have let security handle it.

Lindsay Rossmiller: I haven't watched the video so I don't really know the full context, but can we all just leave each other alone?

Bill Bighaus: Good for him. People are rude these days. I'd like to pop a few myself.

Mike Scherting: Hmmm. I missed that one. Oh, well.

Greg Rachac: At least he didn't bite anyone's ear off. Again.

5. The Mexican Pizza is back at Taco Bell. What fast food item no longer available would you like to return?

John Letasky: I always did like the Mexican Pizza. ... It's not a traditional fast food item, but maybe some fast food chain should start serving the school cafeteria rectangle pizzas from the 1980s.

Lindsay Rossmiller: It's not really a menu item, but is Pizza Hut's "Book It!" program still a thing? That was fun.

Bill Bighaus: The 1980's McDLT from McDonald's. A big Styrofoam container kept "the hot things hot and the cold things cold." Also known as the McDeluxe, it was delicious. The packaging eventually killed it.

Mike Scherting: Wow, Bill, you jostled my memory! Now I'm craving a McDLT. The hot was hot and the cold was cold.

Greg Rachac: Anyone remember Rax? Bring back the salad bar!

