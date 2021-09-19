Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. USC is in need of a football coach after parting ways with Clay Helton. Is head coach of the Trojans still a premier job?

John Letasky: Yes, but in the same way other powerhouses were "premier jobs," after falling on hard times.

Jeff Welsch: Yes. USC's problem is bungling ADs who make bad hires, and if they get Penn State's James Franklin the streak will continue.

Mario Small: The Trojans will have their day in the sun again.

Bill Bighaus: Big names are already lining up to get what is still one of the best jobs in college football.

Greg Rachac: Never like seeing quality people like Clay Helton get canned, but that happens when winning is the only thing at certain levels of higher education.

2. Where does Andy Reid rank on the list of NFL head coaches in the last 40 years?

John Letasky: He's in the upper echelon. But, people seem to forget some of the really good coaches from the 80s and 90s and only remember the most recent.