Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. USC is in need of a football coach after parting ways with Clay Helton. Is head coach of the Trojans still a premier job?
John Letasky: Yes, but in the same way other powerhouses were "premier jobs," after falling on hard times.
Jeff Welsch: Yes. USC's problem is bungling ADs who make bad hires, and if they get Penn State's James Franklin the streak will continue.
Mario Small: The Trojans will have their day in the sun again.
Bill Bighaus: Big names are already lining up to get what is still one of the best jobs in college football.
Greg Rachac: Never like seeing quality people like Clay Helton get canned, but that happens when winning is the only thing at certain levels of higher education.
2. Where does Andy Reid rank on the list of NFL head coaches in the last 40 years?
John Letasky: He's in the upper echelon. But, people seem to forget some of the really good coaches from the 80s and 90s and only remember the most recent.
Jeff Welsch: He's no Belichick, but then neither was Lombardi or Shula. I'd put him in the three of a nondescript group other than the Pats' Hall of Famer.
Mario Small: He is right at the top.
Bill Bighaus: The NFL has had so many great coaches, it's hard for me to rank Reid. He is one of my favorites, and let's just call him a surefire Hall of Famer.
Greg Rachac: The big fella was destined to forever be a bridesmaid, but winning the Super Bowl clinched for him a Hall of Fame spot.
3. The movie 'Over the Top' inspired local arm wrestler Anthony Hope. What sports movie has inspired you?
John Letasky: I don't know if "inspired" is the right word, but watching Rocky Balboa go through training always pumps me up.
Jeff Welsch: As a weekend warrior cyclist with a little Hoosier "Cutter" blood in him, I've gotta go with Breaking Away.
Mario Small: I gotta go with Louden Swain. Vision Quest.
Bill Bighaus: I recall really enjoying Mickey Rourke in The Wrestler.
Greg Rachac: Miracle. The most inspirational sports movie ever made.
4. If the Yankees don't make the playoffs will they dismiss former Billings Mustang Aaron Boone as their manager?
John Letasky: Yes. Boone is a good guy and it wouldn't all be his fault, but the former Pony would be the fall guy.
Jeff Welsch: Only if George Steinbrenner is calling the shots from the grave and Billy Martin can come back from it.
Mario Small: Will they play "hardball"? I think they will keep him around for another go.
Bill Bighaus: I doubt it, but if they do Boone can go back to being one of the best baseball commentators on television.
Greg Rachac: If he returns to the booth as a color analyst on TV and radio, I certainly wouldn't complain.
5. Who knew that national cheeseburger day was Saturday, but in the spirit of the 'holiday' where is the best place to get a cheeseburger?
John Letasky: Straight off the backyard barbecue. I can taste it now.
Jeff Welsch: In co-authoring my "Backroads & Byways of Montana" guidebook one discovery was that every tavern in the state claims the best burger, but my shoutout: Oregon's Burgerville.
Mario Small: I'll say it. Wendy's bacon cheeseburger; my go-to when I want a cheeseburger.
Bill Bighaus: The Double-Double served up at the In-and-Out Burger in Las Vegas is my favorite.
Greg Rachac: The Mo Club in Missoula. Great burgers, great times.