Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. Which two teams are bound for the Super Bowl and who will win the matchup?

John Letasky: I always cheer for Denver. However, with Steve McMichael of Bears and pro wrestling glory battling ALS, it would be great for the Bears to dedicate their season and a Super Bowl win to him.

Jeff Welsch: Green Bay Packers over Buffalo Bills. Waiting on the betting line for whether the Bills' losing FG will be wide left or wide right.

Bill Bighaus: The Buffalo Bills sure looked good on Thursday night. I wouldn't mind quarterback Josh Allen winning it all over the Dallas Cowboys.

Lindsay Rossmiller: Despite the mood here, Green Bay is at the bottom of my Super Bowl wish list.

Mike Scherting: I won't say Green Bay, I won't say Green Bay ... OK, I will. Green Bay and Buffalo.

2. What do you think about the pitch clock and limits on the defensive shift coming to MLB next year?

John Letasky: The shift almost ruined baseball. I'm glad the league is addressing it.

Jeff Welsch: The shift rule is silly. Play 'em where they want 'cuz whatever happened to hit 'em where they ain't?

Bill Bighaus: I haven't thought much about the pitch clock, but I am happy to see the ban on the defensive shifts. That ploy ruined the game for me.

Lindsay Rossmiller: The game and its players will continue to evolve just like they do with every change.

Mike Scherting: I never thought I'd say this, but ... bring 'em on. Let's put the ball in play again. Watching baseball is tough, and it's my favorite sport.

3. Surprised that the Frontier is adding Arizona Christian for football next year?

John Letasky: It's good for the league, but those road trips will be tough. Rocky might have to work some magic again and charter a plane.

Jeff Welsch: The Frontier needed to grow and Arizona IS on the frontier, so why not? Dibs on covering November road games; Letasky can go to Havre.

Bill Bighaus: Seems like a long bus ride. I hope those cheap flights from Billings to the Phoenix area return by 2023.

Lindsay Rossmiller: In today's age of realignment, I suppose you always have to be looking to add or you get poached.

Mike Scherting: Kind of. I mean, the Frontier is living up to its name in that it's covering a lot of ground now.

4. Will MHSA girls flag football pick up steam in the coming years?

John Letasky: Football seems to be the favorite sport for many males and females, so yes, flag football will probably see increased participation.

Jeff Welsch: Yes, and strange how nobody seems to be fretting over its impacts on volleyball yet how boys baseball is too expensive and will devastate track.

Bill Bighaus: The girls seem to be enjoying themselves with wrestling, so it makes sense to have the flag football numbers go up.

Lindsay Rossmiller: I'm interested to see where it goes. It seems like an easy add for schools since facilities already exist and equipment investments would be relatively low.

Mike Scherting: I hope so, though I wonder if spring might be a better season what with fall already full with golf, cross country, volleyball and soccer.

5. Are you looking forward to any new TV shows this year?

John Letasky: Haven't watched much recently, but Days of our Lives moving to Peacock is kind of a bummer.

Jeff Welsch: Will I lose my Montana card if I admit to streaming — cringe — Yellowstone?

Bill Bighaus: I enjoy the Chicago Med, Fire and PD drama on Wednesday night.

Lindsay Rossmiller: Does the new season of the Amazing Race count?

Mike Scherting: I never miss a Ken Burns documentary. His production "The U.S. and the Holocaust," premiers on PBS Sept. 18.