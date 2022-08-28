Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. What is the best part about fall sports beginning?

John Letasky: You have to love all the energy, compassion and goal setting.

Jeff Welsch: Hate to see our short summers vanish, but college football always provides a spark.

Bill Bighaus: It means that my favorite months of the year are here.

Victor Flores: The excitement. The relaxing days of June and July are obviously great, but fall sports always remind me why I love this job and can't imagine doing anything else.

Mike Scherting: Be it a Mustangs game or a prep football or soccer game, I do enjoy a good sunset on a perfect-temp evening as a game is being played in front of me.

2. Where does recently deceased Len Dawson rank in Kansas City sports lore?

John Letasky: Right up there with George Brett, Patrick Mahomes and Bret Saberhagen.

Jeff Welsch: Dawson and George Brett are neck and neck and I'm not sure anyone else is close.

Bill Bighaus: Along with Bart Starr, Len Dawson was one of the first star quarterbacks of my youth. Nationally and in KC, he was a superstar.

Victor Flores: Arguably No. 1 solely because of the photo showing him smoking a cigarette with a Fresca by his feet during halftime of Super Bowl I.

Mike Scherting: He was the first KC sports star I saw. And I smile every time I see that photo of him in uniform, sitting on a fold out chair, sucking on a heater at halftime of Super Bowl I.

3. Were the Yankees' recent struggles surprising?

John Letasky: Surprising, no, but the length of the skid should be bothersome for Yankee fans.

Jeff Welsch: What a swoon, and it's too late for the Yankees to do what they do best — throw money at a solution.

Bill Bighaus: Not really. It happened last year, too. Let's hope this swoon doesn't cost Aaron Boone his job.

Victor Flores: I wouldn't have predicted 21-27 since July, although their positive run differential during that stretch makes me think it's just a normal, somewhat unlucky, dog days slump.

Mike Scherting: Not really. Live by the home run, die by the home run. And the pitching doesn't seem to be as deep as they thought it was.

4. What was the top local sports story of the summer?

John Letasky: For on-the-field achievements, the Billings Royals winning state and all of the college-bound players. In terms of news, the downward spiral for Pick Six Entertainment — the Billings Outlaws former ownership group.

Jeff Welsch: The demise of the hockey team that never was is the sad swan song of the summer.

Bill Bighaus: Pick Six was a joke right from the start. The Billings Royals stole the thunder this summer.

Victor Flores: Hard to argue with the Pick Six debacle. I'll nominate one from my beat: Montana State's track athletes competing at the U.S. Outdoor Championships.

Mike Scherting: Pick Six Entertainment was another cautionary tale. Make ownerships and leagues prove themselves before fully jumping on board.

5. If you were a kid in elementary school today, what back-to-school supply would you have to have?

John Letasky: I don't know if you can still buy them, but I'd want to have those old-school NFL pencils. Those were always fun to trade to try and get your favorite team.

Jeff Welsch: That "bulletproof vest" comes to mind first saddens me.

Bill Bighaus: A couple of Diet Cokes and a device of some sort to help me Google the answers to any tough math questions.

Victor Flores: A TI-84 calculator.

Mike Scherting: Any device that negated homework. I already put my time in for the day, I don't need to be taking work home with me.