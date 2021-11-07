Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. Will Von Miller be the difference maker the Rams need to make a Super Bowl run?
Bill Bighaus: I don't know about being a difference maker, but Miller should add a degree of toughness to an already solid team.
Lindsay Rossmiller: Only time will tell.
Mike Scherting: I'm not sure the Rams are in need of a difference maker. Looks to me like they're already on a Super Bowl run.
Jake Iverson: I'm still not sold on Stafford, but Miller and Aaron Donald on the same line should give every QB nightmares.
Greg Rachac: At the very least, you know Tom Brady is shaking in his hyperbaric chamber.
2. How impressive is it the MSUB women's basketball team can host the D2CCA Tip Off Classic this year and in 2023?
Bill Bighaus: Maybe, just maybe, I will be completely retired in 2023 and can sit through a few games. Sounds like a terrific event.
Lindsay Rossmiller: I'm curious to know how much of an impact hosting the NAIA tournament had on showing the willingness of Billings to host tournaments like these.
Mike Scherting: Selfishly, I wish it was at a less busy time for me. Maybe I'll take a sabbatical next year about this time. Whad'ya say, John?
Jake Iverson: It's awesome. Few things in sports better than a good, one-venue basketball tournament.
Greg Rachac: A lot of hard work by a lot of people, especially coach Kevin Woodin, made it happen. Big-time event for MSUB and for the community at large.
3. Is the moniker 'Miracle Braves' appropriate for this year's World Series champion Atlanta Braves?
Bill Bighaus: I don't think they did anything miraculous. Like most champions, they got hot at the right moment.
Lindsay Rossmiller: I feel like Miracle monikers get tossed around pretty loosely in general. However, their accomplishment this season was certainly unique.
Mike Scherting: Idk, the National League East was there for the taking. And, as we all know, once you get into the playoffs, anything can happen. "Miracle" is a bit much.
Jake Iverson: They had a losing record at the All-Star break, lost their generationally talented slugger, and were held together by Eddie Rosario and Jorge Soler. Miracle is almost an understatement.
Greg Rachac: Nobody necessarily predicted it, but it's not like the Braves' run was akin to the 1951 Giants, or the 1969 Mets.
4. Should ESPN bring College GameDay to Missoula on Nov. 20 for the 120th Brawl of the Wild?
Bill Bighaus: I have never attended a Cat-Griz game, but I know a visit by ESPN would add another level of excitement to an raucous pregame scene.
Lindsay Rossmiller: I think they would be pleasantly surprised if they did.
Mike Scherting: No way! Just stay away! We don't want you here! (Did you catch the sarcasm? I mean, there's only one answer for this question.)
Jake Iverson: Absolutely. They had a Guns N' Roses concert in that stadium this summer, and I guarantee Cat-Griz will be louder.
Greg Rachac: Sure. But doubtful they will. Not with Power Five games on the docket that week like Michigan State-Ohio State. Only chance of this happening is early in the season.
5. The Gazette's Larry Mayer recently had a stunning photo of the Northern Lights. What is the coolest moment in nature you've recently witnessed?
Bill Bighaus: I remember being at Dehler Park a few years ago and seeing a spectacular double rainbow.
Lindsay Rossmiller: The fall colors as I traveled to Missoula for state cross country a couple weeks ago were very vibrant.
Mike Scherting: I take in the sunsets every chance I get while I'm at Daylis or Amend Park for an evening football game or soccer match.
Jake Iverson: A rare fog-free view of Denali. The glaciers were so bright, it hurt your eyes to look at them, like looking into the sun.
Greg Rachac: Sunset over Georgetown Lake on a July evening. Montana brings it every time.