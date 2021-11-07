Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

Mike Scherting: Selfishly, I wish it was at a less busy time for me. Maybe I'll take a sabbatical next year about this time. Whad'ya say, John?

Jake Iverson: It's awesome. Few things in sports better than a good, one-venue basketball tournament.

Greg Rachac: A lot of hard work by a lot of people, especially coach Kevin Woodin, made it happen. Big-time event for MSUB and for the community at large.

3. Is the moniker 'Miracle Braves' appropriate for this year's World Series champion Atlanta Braves?

Bill Bighaus: I don't think they did anything miraculous. Like most champions, they got hot at the right moment.

Lindsay Rossmiller: I feel like Miracle monikers get tossed around pretty loosely in general. However, their accomplishment this season was certainly unique.

Mike Scherting: Idk, the National League East was there for the taking. And, as we all know, once you get into the playoffs, anything can happen. "Miracle" is a bit much.

Jake Iverson: They had a losing record at the All-Star break, lost their generationally talented slugger, and were held together by Eddie Rosario and Jorge Soler. Miracle is almost an understatement.