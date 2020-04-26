Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

1. Did the MHSA make the right decision in canceling spring sports?

John Letasky: Yes, but I'm glad the MHSA waited as long as it did. The wait gave the players some hope and also ensured the season wouldn't be canceled prematurely.

Jeff Welsch: No question. Let's focus on jump-starting sports in the fall and making sure a second virus wave — that would be COVID-20, right Kellyanne? — doesn't wash over us.

Victor Flores: Yes. The issue was not just health but logistics. It would have been incredibly difficult to cram a season in while trying to manage crowd sizes, schedules, travel, etc.

Mike Scherting: Sadly, it was. I don't see where there was any choice.

Greg Rachac: Yeah, and it was no surprise. Feel for the seniors — feel for all the athletes — but it's the prudent decision.

2. Is Mike Petrino a good choice to serve as Lady Griz interim coach?

John Letasky: I wish nothing but the best for Petrino and the Lady Griz. ... However, it seems this coaching change could have been handled better.