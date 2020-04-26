Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. Did the MHSA make the right decision in canceling spring sports?
John Letasky: Yes, but I'm glad the MHSA waited as long as it did. The wait gave the players some hope and also ensured the season wouldn't be canceled prematurely.
Jeff Welsch: No question. Let's focus on jump-starting sports in the fall and making sure a second virus wave — that would be COVID-20, right Kellyanne? — doesn't wash over us.
Victor Flores: Yes. The issue was not just health but logistics. It would have been incredibly difficult to cram a season in while trying to manage crowd sizes, schedules, travel, etc.
Mike Scherting: Sadly, it was. I don't see where there was any choice.
Greg Rachac: Yeah, and it was no surprise. Feel for the seniors — feel for all the athletes — but it's the prudent decision.
2. Is Mike Petrino a good choice to serve as Lady Griz interim coach?
John Letasky: I wish nothing but the best for Petrino and the Lady Griz. ... However, it seems this coaching change could have been handled better.
Jeff Welsch: Interim? Sure. But unless the plan is to remove the "interim" tag soon, this will be a lost year for a once-untouchable program already lagging behind.
Victor Flores: Definitely, but choosing a good interim coach is like staying in a nice hotel after you move out of your old home. You should make a more permanent decision sooner than later.
Mike Scherting: I can see him being a steadying influence, but will that be enough?
Greg Rachac: Yes. And there was no other option due to the current Montana University System hiring freeze. He'll captain the ship through next season, though it could be rough waters.
3. Which professional sports uniform number is your all-time favorite and why?
John Letasky: No. 7 for John Elway. No. 33 for Larry Bird. No. 24 for Rickey Henderson.
Jeff Welsch: Has to be No. 20 for Lou Brock of the St. Louis Cardinals, who stole a lot of bases and stole at least one Midwestern baseball fanatic's heart.
Victor Flores: No. 12, and not because of any specific player(s). It's just aesthetically pleasing to me.
Mike Scherting: No. 5. Johnny Bench inspired me to be a catcher, even though, as a lefty, I had to wear a right-handed catcher's mitt backward on my left hand. Hey, you try finding a left-handed catcher's mitt in 1970s Glendive!
Greg Rachac: No. 7. And if you know me, you're not surprised.
4. Which is the hardest venue for a visiting team to win at in professional sports?
John Letasky: Love the respect being shown to the Boston Garden. This is tough, the old Yankee Stadium, Mile High, Arrowhead, the Forum and Staples Center. ... I'll say the Staples Center; the Lakers frustrated me in 2010.
Jeff Welsch: With basketball the No. 1 home-court advantage sport, throw in some shifty time-keepers and a soft floor, and you've got a winner in the old Boston Garden.
Victor Flores: The Denver Nuggets have the best home court/field advantage in pro sports, according to research from the NFL's Director of Data and Analytics. But I'm going with CenturyLink Field in Seattle.
Mike Scherting: How about the Azteca in Mexico City? Not only do opponents of the Mexican national team have to deal with nearly 100,000 avid El Tri supporters, the elevation is 7,200 feet. Don't forget the smog!
Greg Rachac: Welsch nailed it. Was awfully tough to win on the parquet at the old Gaaahhhhden.
5. What's your favorite drink at a coffee shop?
John Letasky: I keep it pretty simple with an iced coffee or Americano on warm days and a regular Americano or coffee with cream on chillier days.
Jeff Welsch: You mean, besides the vodka in the flask to slip into my iced tea? Probably iced tea — with a pinch of vodka I've slipped in from my flask. Oh, keep that between you and me, OK?
Victor Flores: During the winter, spring and fall: pour over. During the summer: nitro cold brew.
Mike Scherting: Iced mocha, please. That's about as adventurous as I get.
Greg Rachac: Iced macchiato with three espresso shots, thank you very much.
