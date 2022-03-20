Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. What is the most memorable all-time upset in the NCAA men's basketball tournament?

John Letasky: When Duke topped UNLV in the national semifinals in 1991, 79-77. That game had most of my childhood friends chattering the next day.

Jeff Welsch: Hard to argue with 16-seed Maryland Baltimore County over Virginia, unless you want to argue Chaminade over — you guessed it — Virginia.

Bill Bighaus: Probably 2006 when UCLA scored the game's final 11 points to beat Gonzaga in the Sweet 16. I can still see star Adam Morrison of the Zags falling to the floor in tears. I was stunned, too.

Mike Scherting: To be real honest, I've never been more than a casual follower of the tournament. That might explain why I've never filled out a winning bracket.

Jake Iverson: The most fun I ever had with a Cinderella was the 2013 Florida Gulf Coast "Dunk City" team. Some of the fastest and most exciting basketball I've ever seen.

2. What team has best positioned itself in baseball's "off-season"?

John Letasky: The Yankees, of course.

Jeff Welsch: I like my Cardinals, in part because some of the other teams in the NL Central seem intent on imploding.

Bill Bighaus: I like all the new pieces the Seattle Mariners have added, including former Mustang Jesse Winker, an outfielder from the Reds.

Mike Scherting: I don't know about best, but I can speak to worst. New Mustangs manager Jim Riggleman might be able to put together a better team than what the Cincinnati Reds are compiling.

Jake Iverson: Scherzer to the Mets is probably the biggest single move, but overall it's gotta be the Toronto Blue Jays. Bad news for them is that the Yankees are just about keeping pace.

3. Will the Billings Outlaws be a hit at their preseason game Thursday?

John Letasky: You'd think there would be plenty of interest at first with the fans continuing to support the Outlaws if they win.

Jeff Welsch: It'll serve a nice niche for Billings, but I have a feeling the city has outgrown indoor football as the galvanizing sport it was more than a decade ago.

Bill Bighaus: Sounds like they are putting together a competitive team, but I am not sure there is much interest or fan base for indoor football now like there was 20 years ago.

Mike Scherting: Hard to tell what the appetite will be for indoor football. Attendance habits for sports events here have definitely changed over the years.

Jake Iverson: I hope so. Would be fun to have another successful pro team around here.

4. Should Rocky's Wes Keller be recognized as NAIA women's basketball coach of the year?

John Letasky: Definitely. The best finish in school history is guaranteed and what a job coming off last year's fiasco.

Jeff Welsch: He's got to be in the mix.

Bill Bighaus: Keller is certainly deserving, but the coach of the national championship team is usually awarded that accolade at the conclusion of the NAIA tournament.

Mike Scherting: Without surveying the rest of the field, I'd say he's definitely deserving.

Jake Iverson: He's led them to the best season in the history of the program. Hard to disagree.

5. Did you wear green on St. Patrick's Day?

John Letasky: I wore my Celtics hat and a green polo. On St. Patrick's Day, you have to represent.

Jeff Welsch: I always wear green this time of year, though it's for Michigan State in March Madness.

Bill Bighaus: No. Once again, it just completely slipped my mind.

Mike Scherting: I did. But I let myself down by being too tired to pour myself a proper Irish beverage after work.

Jake Iverson: I wore a pair of Adidas T-Mac 1's that have green accents and four leaf clover insoles. They're the model that LeBron wore while playing for his high school team. Not that I'm obsessed or anything.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0