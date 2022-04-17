Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. Was Rob Manfred giving MLB players Bose headphones as a peace offering after the lockout a good idea?

John Letasky: Sure, but I doubt many of the players really need them.

Victor Flores: Gifting headphones after a contentious lockout that left many players unsatisfied feels like a slap in the face.

Jake Iverson: With the damage he's done, it'll take a lot more than $200 headphones to bridge the divide. MLB desperately needs a leadership overhaul.

Mike Scherting: How about some sort of peace offering to the fans who are always the ones getting left out in these petty squabbles.

Greg Rachac: First the minor leagues were wrecked, then the lockout happened. Sure, some headphones oughtta cover it.

2. Do you like the NBA play-in game format for the playoffs?

John Letasky: No. I liked the old, traditional format. Professional sports are making the rules too complicated to follow, and the playoff fields are too watered down.

Victor Flores: For the most part. No. 7 and 8 seeds rarely win their first-round series no matter the format. At least now we get more interesting playoff chases and four games that are almost always intense.

Jake Iverson: I'm not a fan on paper, but the games have been crazy fun. After watching Patrick Beverly leap onto the scorer's table after the Wolves won their play-in, I'm all in.

Mike Scherting: Sure, why not? Playoffs in any sport rarely determine the "best" team, anyway, so gimmick it up. The regular season is the true test.

Greg Rachac: Honestly, not really. If anything the playoffs need to be condensed. There are only a few true championship contenders in the NBA every year.

3. Will Aaron Judge receive a contract larger than the average annual value of Mike Trout's, like he is asking?

John Letasky: I like Judge, but he's too injury prone. That's just too much money for any team, and too long of an investment for an injury-prone player.

Victor Flores: Judge isn't as good as Trout, but he's still one of the best players in an uncapped sport. Several teams can afford to overspend on him too, so his new contract will at least come close to Trout's.

Jake Iverson: The Yankees should pay Judge whatever he wants, because the Steinbrenner family blow their noses in million dollar bills. But the Trout comparison is nuts. Judge is a very good player, Trout is an all-time great.

Mike Scherting: No. Way.

Greg Rachac: No. And he shouldn't. Trout is generational. Judge ain't.

4. Rockies manager Bud Black recently earned his 1,000th career win. Where does Black rate among current managers?

John Letasky: That's pretty good considering he's managed Colorado and San Diego.

Victor Flores: Wins are not a great way to measure a manager, especially one who has more losses, as is the case with Black. He's not a bad manager, but I wouldn't put him in the top five.

Jake Iverson: Not very high. He hasn't gotten a lot of help from his front offices at Colorado and San Diego but has a losing record at both organizations.

Mike Scherting: As I write this, he's ranked 65th in wins and 47th in losses.

Greg Rachac: 1,000 victories ... with no real playoff success. Buddy's old-school, and that's no way to win big in today's MLB.

5. What's in store for Twitter with Elon Musk potentially part of the equation?

John Letasky: Not sure. I tweet because of my job, but decided a while back I'm going to try and stay away from the app more just to avoid screen time and to do more productive things.

Victor Flores: Probably a bunch of small changes that'll make it worse.

Jake Iverson: I expect the Musk method. Lots of big promises and very little done about them once he gets distracted by whatever the newest meme is.

Mike Scherting: Don't know, don't care. I'm mostly on Twitter for work, and once this career is over ...

Greg Rachac: I didn't think it could become any more of a cesspool. Look's like they may find a way to do it.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0