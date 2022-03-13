Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. Was the one-year minimum suspension Atlanta WR Calvin Ridley received from the NFL for betting on games appropriate?

John Letasky: Yes. Players shouldn't be betting on league games. I can't believe there's even a debate about this.

Jeff Welsch: The NFL, which thrives on betting, continues to reveal itself as the most morally bankrupt sports organization this side of FIFA.

Bill Bighaus: I'd sure like to hear what Pete Rose thinks.

Jake Iverson: Ray Rice initially got two games for knocking a woman unconscious. But I'm happy the NFL, presented in partnership with FanDuel, Caesars and DraftKings, will not stand for gambling.

Greg Rachac: Yeah it seems a bit laughable for the NFL to slap on such a hefty suspension. How can they possibly be surprised?

2. Did the Denver Broncos solve their quarterback issues by trading for Russell Wilson?

John Letasky: It was a good acquisition by the Broncos. Wilson has a solid track record and he'll have Mile High rocking again.

Jeff Welsch: The Broncos gave up everything plus the kitchen sink, pool table and man-cave wet bar to get him, so he'd better. They'll sell out of orange No. 12 gear, though, so it's already a win.

Bill Bighaus: No. I was more than ready to move on from Wilson (and Pete Carroll) after the past few seasons. The Broncos are in for a bumpy ride. Now if we could only get rid of Carroll!

Jake Iverson: It's one of the most intriguing trades in league history. I'm thinking of poor Derek Carr, who, fresh off a playoff appearance, now must face Wilson, Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes twice a year.

Greg Rachac: Would much rather have Wilson than that kook Aaron Rodgers. Broncos are in for some big things.

3. Are eight state high school basketball tournaments on the same weekend too much?

John Letasky: I wouldn't want to be the one in charge of scheduling, but I'd like to see the tourneys spread out over a couple weekends.

Jeff Welsch: As a proponent of restoring The Big 32, I'd say yes. Winning Class AA is a feat for sure, but in reality it's tantamount to winning a league title.

Bill Bighaus: For fans of high school basketball, it doesn't get any better than this. Plus, college basketball is about to add to all the excitement.

Jake Iverson: I'll say that as a layman who likes to keep track of high school basketball and attend a few games, the last weekend was basically imperceptible.

Greg Rachac: It's not ideal for us media schlubs, but I say play 'em. March, after all, equals madness.

4. There was talk on social media by fans recently that Bozeman shouldn't host state tourneys due to hotel costs there. Thoughts?

John Letasky: Unless you split up the boys and girls tourneys, or spread out the tourneys over a couple weekends, it's probably hard to keep Bozeman out of the mix.

Jeff Welsch: The $350/night gouging here is unconscionable, and when you toss in the Exxon/Mobil Tax — obscene gas prices despite obscener profits — you've got to be a Bezos or Zuck to bring a family of four.

Bill Bighaus: I am not a fan of corporate gluttony and gouging prices. There's a lot of that taking place these days, hotels included.

Jake Iverson: Bozeman isn't even affordable for most of the people who live there, much less anyone visiting. It's maybe not fair to the kids, but until infrastructure catches up with growth, I don't see it changing.

Greg Rachac: Unless Bill Gates wants to let people crash on his couch up at the Yellowstone Club, it's probably not a bad idea.

5. Who is your favorite author and why?

John Letasky: These days I usually read journalistic writing, autobiographies, or biographies, so I don't really have a current favorite author.

Jeff Welsch: Stephen King might be my favorite wordsmith and John Gierach the wittiest, but no author is given me a clearer understanding of my species and our evolution than Jared Diamond in "The Third Chimpanzee."

Bill Bighaus: Norman Mailer. His crime novel "The Executioner's Song" from the late 1970s changed my thinking on capital punishment, plus it included the names of some of my classmates from BYU.

Jake Iverson: My favorite is Cormac McCarthy. And this is good timing, because he just announced he's releasing two new novels this fall. I'm sure they'll be bubbly, fun reads!

Greg Rachac: I don't want to embarrass my fellow panelists by how educated and cultured I am. So I'll just say Dr. Seuss.

