Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. Will anyone derail the Dodgers' quest for a World Series repeat?

John Letasky: It would be refreshing to see a team like Atlanta win. And, yes, the Braves are capable of beating the Dodgers.

Jeff Welsch: MLB would probably love a Dodgers-Red Sox series. Otherwise it's Evil Empire (Astros) vs. Evil Empire (Dodgers), with Braves as speed bump.

Bill Bighaus: I think the Boston Red Sox might have something to say about a repeat performance by the Dodgers.

Mike Scherting: I'd like to see Dusty Baker do it. Not for the Astros' players mind you, but so that Dusty Baker gets some deserved recognition.

Greg Rachac: No. The Dodgers are too veteran, too seasoned and too clutch to be beaten. The Giants had the best chance.

2. Will Jon Gruden ever work in professional or collegiate football again?

John Letasky: Probably not. I wonder if others in the NFL are worried about email files?

Jeff Welsch: Well, if Art Briles of Baylor was re-hirable then it's open season, and when it comes to ethics vs. winning it seems winning ... wins.