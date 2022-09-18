Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. Will Nebraska ever return to the top echelon of college football?

John Letasky: It looks like a daunting task, but so was turning around Alabama before Nick Saban came aboard.

Jeff Welsch: Huskers need Omaha native Warren Buffett to pony up. If they don't go all in on NIL, their chances are nil.

Bill Bighaus: I hope so. I am tired of hearing about Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, Notre Dame and Clemson every postseason. Didn't even watch last year.

Lindsay Rossmiller: All streaks eventually come to an end. They can try, but returning to the glory days rarely works.

Mike Scherting: Quite simply ... no.

2. Is it bewildering that Notre Dame has had a historic slow start under Marcus Freeman?

John Letasky: You have to throw the bowl game out, but it still has to be disappointing for Irish fans.

Jeff Welsch: Like Michigan, Notre Dame is perpetually overrated, as if it's always 1924 and The Four Horsemen are outlined against a blue, gray October sky.

Bill Bighaus: It is bewildering that the Fighting Irish lost to Marshall. If they lose in a few weeks to UNLV, that will be the end for Freeman.

Lindsay Rossmiller: All I'll say is that I do love a good upset.

Mike Scherting: There are only a few invulnerable programs, and though the Irish rank sixth in total wins the past 10 years, they aren't one of those few.

3. What is the biggest surprise of the NFL season to date?

John Letasky: Realizing that Deshaun Watson has a five-year, $230 million guaranteed deal with Cleveland.

Jeff Welsch: My Detroit Lions are actually favored this week. I don't think that's happened since Alex Karras was leaving opposing teeth in the Tiger Stadium mud.

Bill Bighaus: Seattle beating Denver and Russell Wilson. The Seahawks were predicted to win just three games this season. What does that say about the Broncos?

Lindsay Rossmiller: I was pleasantly surprised to see the Vikings come out of the gate like that. Still not sure what my season expectations are, but they have at least one win over the Packers.

Mike Scherting: I saw a lot of teams who didn't play their starters in the preseason struggle offensively. Surprise!

4. Will you be watching the Thursday NFL games streamed on Prime Video?

John Letasky: No, about the only streaming I might do is watching a few sports videos on Twitter or 406mtsports.com.

Jeff Welsch: I do not watch the NFL, so that's a hard pass. Prime does give us Archie, The Dingbat and The Meathead though!

Bill Bighaus: Thursday night football has been on so many different channels over the years, that I've lost interest in chasing it around the TV dial.

Lindsay Rossmiller: I'm usually working Thursday nights so probably not.

Mike Scherting: Nothing against streaming, but doubtful.

5. Any impressions from following the death and later tributes to Queen Elizabeth II?

John Letasky: She touched so many people and the ratings must be there for so much coverage. You just wonder what the fallout will be.

Jeff Welsch: A gracious and elegant woman, for sure, but it's hard to overlook the monarchy's role in colonialism and exploitation.

Bill Bighaus: She was simply a very nice person. Now that she's gone, we are left with a world lacking in kindness and overloaded with political buffoons.

Lindsay Rossmiller: Just a sense of watching history.

Mike Scherting: What an encompassing history, both good and bad. But I've always been perplexed as to why Americans seem to have so much interest in the British royal family.