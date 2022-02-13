Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. Which team will win today's Super Bowl and what will be the final score?

John Letasky: I wouldn't mind either team winning, but Bengals 31, Rams 27.

Jake Iverson: The Bengals have big "Team of Destiny" vibes, but the Rams have Aaron Donald and Von Miller against Cincy's leaky O-Line. Rams 24, Bengals 17.

Bill Bighaus: I have quarterback Matt Stafford and the Rams as big winners, 35-21. Look for Stafford to really light it up and finally put all those losing years with the Detroit Lions behind him.

Mike Scherting: Cincinnati is finding a way to get it done, bad offensive line and all. Bengals 24, Rams 20.

Greg Rachac: Probably going to be another great game. Very impressed by the Bengals' win at K.C. How's this? Cincy wins it 27-24 on an Evan McPherson field goal.

2. Have we seen the last of the state single-game scoring records in boys basketball this prep season?

John Letasky: Somehow I don't think so. I'd be surprised if a third player entered the conversation, but it wouldn't shock me if either Journey Emerson or Damon Gros Ventre shocked the state again.

Jake Iverson: I would've said no way. But I saw Journey Emerson and Damon Gros Ventre play in person at the Metra Tuesday night, and they are transcendent. I don't think anything is off limits for those two.

Bill Bighaus: Call me a fool, Greg, but that 82 will never be surpassed. Maybe now we can get back to seeing more sportsmanship from the players and coaches.

Mike Scherting: I wouldn't make a bet either way. But I'll certainly remember the week for some time. How rare is it for a significant record like that to fall just days apart?

Greg Rachac: You'd be foolish to say yes definitively. Either way, what a show Damon Gros Ventre and Journey Emerson have put on.

3. Any early predictions on when/if MSU's Troy Andersen will be drafted in the NFL Draft?

John Letasky: Third round. He seems like a can't-miss pick in the later rounds and there has to be a team that doesn't want to miss out on this future Bobcat Hall of Famer.

Jake Iverson: I'm speaking this into existence. Day 2 pick to the Minnesota Vikings. I'll take him over Cousins if he still wants to throw, too.

Bill Bighaus: We are going to have to wait until Saturday when rounds 4-7 take place. I think he will be a fourth-round selection.

Mike Scherting: He's certainly generating some buzz, only helping his cause. He won't last until the third day, that's for sure.

Greg Rachac: Don't see him falling past the third round, and the Combine will give him even more of a chance to shine. Few "sleeper" players are as hot right now for NFL scouts.

4. Has the hiring of Jim Riggleman as manager piqued your interest in the Billings Mustangs?

John Letasky: For sure. It is a coup for the Ponies to hire someone with so much major league experience. It will be interesting to see how Riggleman manages a game at this level.

Jake Iverson: His career in the majors was long but not particular fruitful, although it's a really exciting prospect. But here's my idea to really get people into it: Two beer batters in 2022!

Bill Bighaus: The news definitely got my attention, but the hiring didn't really heighten my interest in the Mustangs. I am more interested in the players and their backgrounds.

Mike Scherting: Managers in the independent leagues are only as good as their connections. The question is, can he get the players?

Greg Rachac: He's a name, for sure. But fans will fill Dehler Park regardless of the manager or the level of play.

5. We ask it every year, but we have to know what is on your Super Bowl menu?

John Letasky: Not quite sure at this point but after a long weekend at state wrestling, I'll be hungry. Probably not as hungry as the wrestlers, but still I'm thinking maybe a pizza and wings from my favorite pizza joint.

Jake Iverson: Going with chili this year. Nothing like celebrating the pinnacle of sports with a pound of spicy ground beef.

Bill Bighaus: So far this week I have already devoured a chili cheeseburger, a three-piece KFC combo, three tacos, two stuffed peppers and an Italian BMT. Maybe Super Sunday calls for a salad.

Mike Scherting: Cincinnati-style chili, of course. Haven't decided yet if I'm putting it over spaghetti or a hot dog. Maybe both.

Greg Rachac: Been too busy stewing over the designated hitter coming to the National League. I've lost my appetite.

