1. So, how is your bracket looking?

John Letasky: Perfect as I didn’t fill one out. I’m guessing most people’s bracket has a lot of holes.

Lindsay Rossmiller: I actually forgot to fill one out this year.

Bill Bighaus: I didn’t fill out a bracket, but I am all-aboard the Gonzaga bandwagon. Go Zags.

Briar Napier: My champion was Purdue and I had Texas A&M in the Final Four for some reason. Need I say more?

Mike Scherting: I was looking good until Alabama lost. Now I’m in the mud with everybody else.

<&rule>

<&rdpStrong>2. With March Madness, spring training and spring football, is this the best time of the year in sports? </&rdpStrong>

John Letasky: You have to love this time of year and what sports events follow both locally and nationally.

Lindsay Rossmiller: At this time of year, I like watching an occasional game, but I prefer to get outside after months of being cooped up tracking everything.

Bill Bighaus: Close, but September, with the NFL, college football and key Major League Baseball matchups, is pretty good, too.

Briar Napier: Close, but early to mid-October has got it beat. NFL and college football are on, playoff baseball is rolling, MLS regular season is wrapping up ... bliss.

Mike Scherting: I’ll take the assortment of sports in the fall: NFL/college football kicking off; MLB playoff push; U.S. Open tennis; Premier League getting ramped up. Not to mention the fall high school scene has a variety of sports, as well.

<&rule>

<&rdpStrong>3. What does it say about barrel racer Lisa Lockhart winning a third The American Rodeo after titles there in 2014 and 2015? </&rdpStrong>

John Letasky: It’s pretty incredible that she has spaced wins so far apart and been so consistent over that time period.

Lindsay Rossmiller: That she’s off to a good start, but someone with her career also knows rodeo is a long season and very unpredictable.

Bill Bighaus: That she is more than deserving of taking home a world championship from the NFR this December.

Briar Napier: That she is much, much better at controlling a horse at high speeds than I am or ever will be.

Mike Scherting: Good on her for continuing to race on. Going nearly a decade between titles says a lot about her perseverance.

<&rule>

John Letasky: They look pretty sharp and the symbolism with the claws of a bear on the uniforms is pretty cool.

Lindsay Rossmiller: Simply based on what I deal with most often, they remind me of a cross between East Helena and Bozeman Gallatin.

Bill Bighaus: Any uniform looks good if Dylan Donahue is wearing it. He is a menacing player, and the black attire is fitting.

Briar Napier: It’s a simple look that isn’t too gimmicky. The number font, which appears to be sort of an “old Western” style, is a nice touch.

Mike Scherting: Black as a predominant color in uniforms is a bit tired, to be honest. A team called the “Outlaws” should have some sort of dusty trail hues, no?

<&rule>

<&rdpStrong>5. Spring break was fun when you were a student, but what would your perfect spring break be now? </&rdpStrong>

John Letasky: A weekend fishing trip would be nice, or perhaps taking in some spring training games.

Lindsay Rossmiller: No question bluebird ski days.

Bill Bighaus: I’d like to take a break anywhere that is free of rude, impatient, mean-spirited people. Does such a place exist anymore?

Briar Napier: My grandfather’s property in the West Virginia hills where there is no cell signal or sign of most civilization for miles. Give me a book and a campfire and I’m in my happy place.

Mike Scherting: Sounds good, Briar. Thanks for the invite. Wait, are there bears? There aren’t any bears, are there?